Summer’s high season for John Adams, Paul Revere, and friends

“I would go through New York many times on my travels to and from Philadelphia,” Adams confides, the curls of his white wig visible under his tricorn hat. “They all speak very loudly, very fast, and all at once. But there were good people there.”

Clad in Colonial garb — wool stockings, breeches, and a waistcoat — Adams rests his hands on his walking stick as Cris Burns, a seventh-grade history teacher from New York, smiles gleefully beside him.

On a typically noisy afternoon outside the Old State House, Founding Father John Adams is posing for yet another photo.

A few minutes later, after the country’s second president bids farewell to Burns, reenactor Michael LePage finally breaks character.

“That’s pretty much how today will go,” he says, tugging at his ruffled shirt cuff.

Summer is the busy season for LePage, a Foxborough resident who’s been moonlighting as figures from America’s distant past for more than 30 years. A clerk in the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds by day, LePage spends his weekends portraying either Adams or Paul Revere. (He had to relinquish the role of Dr. Joseph Warren because, at 57, he’s grown too old to play the hero of the Battle of Bunker Hill, who died at 34.)

“Mike is one of those people who pours his heart and soul into this hobby,” says Jonathan Lane, executive director of Revolution 250, a consortium of organizations celebrating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. (In December, the nonprofit will enlist LePage and a slew of other reenactors to mark the anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.)

“The real John Adams might not have been the convivial John Adams that Mike portrays,” says Lane, “but Mike is really good at understanding what the visitor to Boston is hoping to get out of an interaction with John Adams.”

Because Massachusetts was the scene of so many momentous events leading to the signing of the Declaration of Independence — the Boston Tea Party, the Boston Massacre, the Battle of Lexington and Concord — reenacting has long been a popular pastime in these parts. Women get in on the act, too, portraying Revolutionary-era poet and satirist Mercy Otis Warren, Deborah Sampson, who joined the patriot forces disguised as a man, and Martha Washington, among others.

LePage, who regularly performs at historical societies and corporate events around New England, is more committed than most.

“There are people who try to do what Mike does, but they don’t have the knowledge,” said Chris Kone, a retired speech pathologist from Easton who’s been a reenactor for more than four decades.

Reenactors Christine Barney (second from left) and Eloise Arnold shared a laugh with Jenai Daniels, 9, in Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

That’s peak praise coming from Kone, who actually met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip while working as a reenactor during the pair’s bicentennial visit to Boston in 1976. (On that July day, Kone was portraying a Redcoat, and his wife, Christine, also a reenactor, was a Loyalist wearing an 18th-century-style silk brocade gown.)

LePage, who’s married with a grown daughter, says it was a love of history that led him to become a reenactor — a rank-and-file musket man, initially. Early on, though, he felt self-conscious wearing breeches, a neck stock, and a tricorn hat, and he wasn’t sure he had the courage to keep doing it. Once, when his regiment stopped for food after an appearance at Mount Independence in Vermont, LePage panicked.

“I remember we were going to Ponderosa and my first thought was, ‘Dressed like this?!’ ” he says.

These days, LePage doesn’t just dress the part. He’s accumulated a small library of books related to the characters he portrays and a filing cabinet full of articles, letters, and other ephemera. The night before one of his occasional appearances at the Adams National Historical Park in Quincy, LePage says, he eats dinner with his wife and then, while she’s watching TV, he reviews an outline he’s put together that details Adams’s whereabouts on specific dates.

“Mike’s done doctoral-level research to do this stuff,” says Kone.

No one is getting rich as a reenactor, at least not LePage. He holds forth at the Paul Revere House in the North End once a month — usually on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. — and gets paid $250. Over July 4th, the organizers of Harborfest hired him to stroll through Downtown Crossing chatting up tourists for a few hours. He made $300.

“I do make money,” he says. “But when it comes down to it, I just love doing it.”

While Adams was a notoriously cranky character — Ben Franklin’s grandson, a newspaper editor in Philadelphia, once called him “old, querulous, bald, blind, crippled, toothless Adams” — LePage admits his portrayal tends to be kinder and gentler.

“I do have a bit of a sharp tongue,” LePage, speaking as Adams, tells Burns, the middle-school history teacher from New York. “But I do have a sense of humor.”

LePage also avoids talking about present-day politics. If someone asks him about the Jan. 6 insurrection or tries to compare the US invasion of Iraq to the British attack on colonists in 1775, LePage has the perfect out.

“I say, ‘I cannot speak about what you are speaking of because I was not living then,’ ” he says, smiling.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.