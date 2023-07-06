Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

D4VD: PETALS TO THORNS TOUR This teenage singer-producer’s debut release, “Petals to Thorns,” is a kaleidoscopic look at melancholia, its genre palette wide enough that its nine songs include cavernous power ballads, billowy dreampop, and a smoldering duet with the modern jazz singer Laufey. July 7, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

BBG FEST The Boston branch of the worldwide music-education nonprofit Beats By Girlz presents this free, all-day festival; the music bill includes the lo-fi electro producer Bad Snacks, the MC Brandie Blaze, and the sour-candy-coated Mint Green, while the Boston Women’s Market will curate the merchants’ side of things. July 8, noon. City Hall Plaza. wbur.org

SHANIA TWAIN: QUEEN OF ME TOUR The country-pop megastar’s latest album is the decidedly modern “Queen of Me,” but her current tour’s setlist also kicks up some dust from the past with huge hits like the galloping “Any Man of Mine,” the sugary “You’re Still the One,” and the slick “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” July 9, 7:30 p.m. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

ELIZA EDENS With the music she’s made on her first two records — the latest of which, “We’ll Become the Flowers,” came out last year — you can add Eliza Edens to the list of emerging folk voices worth keeping an eye on. Friday’s show also features Portland, Maine’s Dead Gowns and locals Tuxis Giant. July 7, 8 p.m. $15. Faces Brewing Company, 50 Pleasant St., Malden. 781-851-4672, www.facesbrewing.com

BILL KIRCHEN AND TOO MUCH FUN Diesel-billy music purveyor Kirchen is a frequent visitor to this Shirley venue, but Friday there’ll also be a second guitar wizard on the stage in the form of Duke Levine, who will be joining the band for the show. New York honky-tonker Jack Grace opens. July 7, 8 p.m. $32. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

ESTHER ROSE There’s still plenty of the stripped-down combo twang that Esther Rose has made over the course of her first three albums on her just-released “Safe to Run,” but a relocation from New Orleans to New Mexico precipitated some widening of those musical predilections on her latest, no more so than on its spellbinding song “Chet Baker.” July 13, 8 p.m. $18. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD The young blues visionary is a gritty singer and galvanic guitarist. His band features Regi Oliver’s powerful baritone sax in addition to keys, bass, and drums. And his just-released fifth album, “Exorcist,” is his most focused and compelling yet. July 8, 8 p.m. $30. The Center for Arts in Natick, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

DAYNA STEPHENS QUARTET Multi-saxophonist and composer Stephens is known for his soulful, songful, and surprising melodicism. In addition to his own bands, he’s played with everyone from Kenny Barron and Herbie Hancock to Ambrose Akinmusire and Julian Lage. July 9, 4 p.m. $30. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

BEANTOWN SWING ORCHESTRA The JFK Museum’s “Late Nights at the Library” series presents an evening of music and dance, as well as an educational presentation on Swing Era music and its significance in World War II, complementing the museum’s current exhibit “Service and Sacrifice: A Shared Experience.” July 12, 5-8 p.m. Free admission, advance registration requested. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point. www.jfklibrary.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

TANGLEWOOD The Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops throw the gates open for the summer season in Lenox this weekend; first, the BSO and music director Andris Nelsons play a Russian program with a side of Wynton Marsalis (July 7); the Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart take the stage for a bespoke concert adaptation of the musical “Ragtime” featuring Broadway’s Alton Fitzgerald White and Elizabeth Stanley in leading roles (July 8); then the BSO is back at the Shed for a Sunday afternoon of music by Iman Habibi, Jessie Montgomery, and Brahms featuring violinist Hilary Hahn and soprano Julia Bullock. Lenox. 888-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

ROCKPORT MUSIC The bulk of the 2023 Rockport Chamber Music Festival comes to a close this weekend. Friday evening, Chicago-based Third Coast Percussion presents a program of modern music by composers including Jlin, Devonte Haynes, and Missy Mazzoli; afterward, there’s a cabaret-style concert of film music by the trio of clarinetist Todd Palmer, violinist Danbi Um, and violist/festival artistic director Barry Shiffman (July 7). Saturday evening features a recital by violinist Paul Huang and pianist Roman Rabinovich (July 8), and Sunday’s closing night all-Schubert concert brings an all-star chamber ensemble to the stage for the Octet in F Major. Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

ASTON MAGNA Wait, what month is it? Beat the heat with Aston Magna Music Festival’s first of two “Baroque Celebration” concerts, featuring (among other things) Corelli’s Christmas Concerto and “Winter” from Vivaldi’s classic “Four Seasons.” Countertenor Ryland Angel appears in Bach’s cantata “Widerstehe doch der Sünde.” July 13, 7 p.m. Slosberg Music Center, Brandeis University, Waltham; July 15, Saint James Place, Great Barrington. 413-528-3595, www.astonmagna.org

A.Z. MADONNA









ARTS

Theater

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY With a script by Idris Goodwin (”How We Got On,” “Hype Man: a break beat play”) and music by Divinity Roxx and Eugene H. Russell IV, “The Boy Who Kissed The Sky” is inspired by the early life of rock legend Jimi Hendrix. An aspiring musician, called The Boy and played by Errol Service Jr., goes on a journey through time and space with the spirit of a bandleader named J Sonic (Martinez McNeil). That journey enables The Boy, according to press materials, to “ignite the creativity and confidence within him and chase a dream that has been passed down from generation to generation.” Directed by Summer L. Williams, music direction by David Freeman Coleman, and dramaturgy by afrikah selah. July 14-Aug. 12. Company One Theatre, in partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture. At the Strand Theatre, Dorchester. www.companyone.org

REVOLUTION’S EDGE A site-specific production, scripted by Patrick Gabridge and directed by Alexandra Smith, “Revolution’s Edge” is set on April 18, 1775, the day before the momentous Battles of Lexington and Concord. Featuring Brooks Reeves as clergyman and Loyalist Mather Byles Jr.; Nathan Johnson as Cato, who is enslaved by Byles; and Evan Turissini as ship’s captain John Pulling, who has just resigned his post and is poised to hang signal lanterns in the steeple of the Old North Church that night. Through Sept. 19. Production by Plays in Place. At Old North Church, 193 Salem St. www.oldnorth.com/revolutions-edge

EVITA Shereen Pimentel delivers an electrifying performance as Eva Perón, the former first lady of Argentina. Under the direction of Sammi Cannold, this production of the Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical seeks less to valorize or vilify than to understand the complex woman at its heart. Through July 30. American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

DON AUCOIN









Dance

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL Acclaimed contemporary troupe Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart, celebrating its 15th anniversary, headlines week three at the festival with a dynamite program including works by Naharin, Eyal, Shechter, and Duato. Icing on the week’s cake are outdoor performances by Waheedworks, MasterZ at Work, Ananya Dance Theatre, and Versa-Style Dance. July 7-16. Choose-what-you-pay-$90. Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

A.I.M. BY KYLE ABRAHAM The award-winning Abraham and his celebrated company bring “An Untitled Love” to Bates Dance Festival. An ode to family, culture, and community, the work mines the complexities of self-love and Black identity, as well as the choreographer’s personal and deep-rooted love of soul music and R&B. The score is a mixtape drawing from the catalog of Grammy Award winner D’Angelo. July 7-9, $5-$25. Schaeffer Theatre at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine. www.batesdancefestival.org

SEAN DORSEY DANCE The San Francisco firebrand brings the fruits of a multi-year project to The Yard. His deeply human, trans-positive “The Lost Art of Dreaming” combines rigorous dance with intimate storytelling, original music, and intricate costumes to invite audiences “to embrace expansive imagination, reconnect with longing, connect with joy and pleasure, and propel ourselves toward loving Futures.” July 7-8, $13-$33. Patricia Nanon Theater, Chilmark. www.dancetheyard.org

ASIAN AMERICAN BALLET PROJECT Touted as the first of its kind, the fledgling company presents its inaugural performance. Aptly titled “beginnings,” the concert features works by Junichi Fukuda, Michael Lowe, and Hyung-Ji Yu, including two world premieres and a reimagined classic. July 7, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., $25-$60. Cambridge Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. www.asianamericanballetproject.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

TINY TREASURES: THE MAGIC OF MINIATURES Technically, a miniature is just a petite version of its source object — a snow globe of Big Ben, say, or Doctor Evil’s Mini-me. But miniatures traverse broad boundaries, from curios and knick-knacks to rigorous conceptual explorations of material and scale. This show promises to be just as broad, including an array of objects from a diamond-studded bicycle broach to a mini painting by Pablo Picasso. Through Feb. 18. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MARÍA BERRÍO: THE CHILDREN’S CRUSADE Legend has it that the Children’s Crusade of 1212 saw thousands of kids trekking through France and Italy converting Muslims to Christianity. Berrío’s work draws on centuries of paintings and drawings depicting the story for her own work, which conflates the age-old parable with the very real and devastating movement of migrants, especially unaccompanied minors. Through Aug. 6. Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

EDVARD MUNCH: TREMBLING EARTH You can’t think of Munch without your mind immediately turning to “The Scream,” the artist’s 1893 painting that is undeniably one of the most famous of all time. But Munch was a revolutionary Modernist in his portrayals of the Norwegian landscape, a shimmering netherworld of dramatic mountains, fjords, and surreal light. This exhibition, conceived with the Munch Museum (Munchmuseet) in Oslo, promises to be the most complete and revelatory display of his work ever to cross the Atlantic. Through Oct. 15. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu.

MURRAY WHYTE

THE NATURAL WORLD A lounging leopard. A seahorse grazing among marine flora. A trio of thirsty zebras. This show at Gateway Arts, a nonprofit that supports lives and careers in art for adults with disabilities, celebrates the pleasures of nature. Employing a variety of techniques and mediums, the artists use brilliant color and vivid patterns to depict animals with such character they could be the protagonists in children’s books. Through Aug. 25. Gateway Arts Store and Gallery, 60 Harvard St., Brookline. 617-734-1577, www.gatewayarts.org/event/the-natural-world/

CATE McQUAID













EVENTS

Comedy









COMEDY AND CABERNET Steve Bjork, who headlines this weekend’s shows at City Winery, is looking trim these days, but realized he had to lose weight when his fingers got fat. “Apparently, for me, my fingers are a problem area,” he says. “Steve, you want some cheesecake? Oh, I’d love some, but it goes right to my fingers!” With Hanna Evensen and Andre Della Volpe Friday and Chris Pennie and Jessie Baade Saturday. July 7-8, 7:30 p.m. $25-$30. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

JES TOM: LESS LONELY “I am a non-binary transgender person,” says comedian and writer Tom, who brings their show to the Rockwell on Sunday. “Which means I am trans, but I don’t identify as a punk musician or spoken word artist. As a non-binary transgender person I feel most affirmed by cis confusion, so if anybody didn’t get that, thank you! I feel seen.” July 9, 6:30 p.m. $20-$25. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

RAMY YOUSSEF Since his career took off in 2019 with the debut of his Hulu series, “Ramy,” and his HBO stand-up special, “Feelings,” Youssef has been at the center of a creative universe, producing the shows “Mo” and the upcoming animated Amazon series “#1 Happy Family,” and starring with Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe in the feature film “Poor Things,” which drops in September. July 13, 7:30 p.m. $35-$45. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III













Family

POST INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION Keep the Independence Day celebration going this Saturday with the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, a nonprofit group that promotes the preservation and utilization of the North End’s beloved public park. Kids will meet characters like Uncle Sam, Curious George, and Doc McStuffins before enjoying a live storytelling session, a magic show, and a giant bubble display. Under the Trellis and on the West Lawn, kids can also take part in face painting and crafts, a reptilian circus, balloon animals, and games. July 8, noon-3:30 p.m. Free. Christopher Columbus Park, 110 Atlantic Ave., Boston. foccp.org

NIGHT SKY CAMPING ON PEDDOCKS ISLAND Want to sleep under the stars? With the help of a Park Ranger from the Boston Harbor Islands National & State Park, learn how to admire the stars with a telescope before telling stories around a cozy campfire. Tickets include a roundtrip ferry ride from Downtown Boston to Peddocks Island, a one-night camping site, and ranger-led programs for kids. July 8-9, 10:30 a.m. $30-$45. Boston Harbor Island’s Welcome Center, 191 W Atlantic Ave., Boston. bostonharborislands.org

WINGMASTERS If you’re a fan of feathered friends, don’t miss the chance to meet five birds of prey at the Boston Public Library. Attendees can get an up-close look at raptors — hunting birds with hooked beaks and sharp talons — and learn some new things about New England’s winged creatures. July 10, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Free. Grove Hall Branch Boston Public Library, 41 Geneva Ave., Dorchester. bpl.com

ELENA GIARDINA



