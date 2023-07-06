FDA grants full approval for Biogen Alzheimer’s drug that slows cognitive decline

The treatment, called Leqembi, will cost $26,500 a year per patient, according to drug makers Biogen, based in Cambridge, and its Japanese business partner Eisai, which co-developed the medicine.

US regulators on Thursday gave full approval for the first time to a drug shown to modestly slow cognitive decline in people with early Alzheimer’s, a medicine that carries risks of serious side effects but has given hope to millions affected by the memory-ravaging disease.

Administered through an intravenous infusion in a patient’s arm every two weeks, Leqembi reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to a placebo over an 18-month trial involving nearly 1,800 people in the early stages of the disease, a clinical study found.

It remains to be seen how much the clinical results will translate into the quality-of-life improvements most meaningful to patients and their families, such as lengthening the time people with early Alzheimer’s can continue to drive or live independently.

“Today’s action is the first verification that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s disease has shown clinical benefit in this devastating disease,” Teresa Buracchio, acting director of the office of neuroscience in the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.

Alzheimer’s patients, experts, and advocates hailed the FDA decision, and predicted it will spur the discovery of even better drugs.

“This is truly a momentous occasion,” said Joe Montminy, 59, a Plymouth resident diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who said he’ll seek a Leqembi prescription. “It’s a time when there’s more hope than ever before in treating Alzheimer’s disease. I would love us to get to a time when we could live with Alzheimer’s disease and not die from it.”

The FDA conditionally approved Leqembi in January, finding it significantly reduced levels of a sticky protein called amyloid that forms plaques in the brains of some people with the disease. That reduction, regulators said, indicated Leqembi would likely provide benefit to patients.

But the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which administers federal health insurance for Americans over 65, declined to reimburse patients receiving the drug outside clinical trials until the FDA had conducted a more thorough review and granted full approval. The bulk of the cost of most medicines is covered by insurers, not patients.

Signage outside the Biogen Inc. office in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, Massachusetts on Sept. 6, 2022. Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg

With full approval, CMS has signaled it would pay for Leqembi and similar Alzheimer’s drugs on the horizon under certain conditions, including that patients enroll in an online registry and their doctors collect data on how well the medicines work. Medicare coverage is important not only for seniors who make up the bulk of Alzheimer’s patients but to others with private insurance. Those insurers often follow Medicare’s lead.

“If I could get it [Leqembi], and I also could get insurance, I’d definitely want it,” said Montminy, who retired from his job as an annuities market researcher after his diagnosis five years ago. “Without insurance coverage, they’re forcing us to choose between trying to slow down the progress of the disease and my family’s financial health.”

The approval also represents a comeback for Biogen, which won conditional approval of another Alzheimer’s drug in 2021 that it also developed with Eisai. That medicine, Aduhelm, was cleared over the objections of independent scientific advisers to the FDA who said its risks exceeded its benefits to patients. Aduhelm proved a commercial debacle for Biogen, one of the biggest employers among drug makers in the state.

Leqembi is among a new class of amyloid-clearing medicines for Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, which afflicts more than 6.7 million people in the US. In clinical studies, the treatments have shown modest but measurable evidence of slowing decline in patients with mild cognitive impairment. But the new class of drugs comes with risks, including the possibility of bleeding and swelling in the brain.

An advisory committee, made up of independent scientific experts, unanimously recommended on June 9 that the FDA approve Leqembi, determining the potential benefits outweighed the risks.

Hugh Courtney, a former Northeastern University economics professor who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two and a half years ago and has participated in the trial of Leqembi for 18 months, said he was “thrilled” with the FDA’s decision.

”This will give more people a chance,” said Courtney, 60, of Concord, who stepped down from his academic job after his diagnosis.

FDA approval and Medicare coverage of Leqembi will also accelerate investment in Alzheimer’s research and “set a pathway” for other experimental drugs already in late-stage clinical trials, said Dr. Howard Fillit, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation in New York, which funds dozens of research programs.

The US Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is photographed on Oct. 14, 2015. Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Fillit said many of these drugs could be in commercial use within the next five years, including some aimed at non-amyloid targets such as inflammation and misfolded “tau” proteins, and some using alternative delivery systems such as small molecules and at-home injections.

While the amyloid-clearing drugs are a step forward, “we’re going to need combinations of drugs that moves us toward 100 percent slowing [of cognitive decline] and prevention,” Fillit said.

Dr. Alvaro Pascual-Leone, a neurology professor at Harvard Medical School who treats Alzheimer’s patients twice a week at the Deanna and Sidney Wolk Center for Memory Health at Hebrew SeniorLife, a Boston-based health care and senior living organization, said he expects a surge in requests for Leqembi.

“The reason why that is so exciting is because it provides an opportunity to have a functionally meaningful impact on people’s lives,” said Pascual-Leone.

However, Pascual-Leone said he’s concerned that families may overestimate the likely benefits of the drug and underestimate the risks. At best, he said, the medicine slowed the progression of Alzheimer’s by almost 30 percent in the trial; it did not reverse cognitive impairment at all.

Still, he said, “being able to make it six months longer and attend your granddaughter’s graduation may be priceless.”

Leqembi also poses risks of brain swelling and microhemorrhages. Although those side effects are generally mild and without obvious symptoms, they can be life-threatening, according to the FDA. Three patients died during the clinical trial. FDA staff have said doctors should discuss the risks and benefits with patients.

The risks appear to be greater in patients who carry a gene known to dramatically heighten the chances of developing Alzheimer’s – apparently because the drug binds to and breaks up more amyloid and moves fragments into the bloodstream.

Hugh Courtney, who suffers from mild cognitive impairment, getting an infusion of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug lecanemab (marketed as Leqembi) at McLean Hospital in Belmont on June 8, 2022. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

About 25 percent of the US population has one copy of that gene, known as APOE4, which doubles or triples the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, according to the National Institute on Aging. About 2 or 3 percent of people have two copies, which increases the risk of developing the disease twelve-fold.

The FDA said Alzheimer’s patients should be tested for the gene before taking Leqembi and that those on blood thinners should be informed that they are at higher risk for bleeding in the brain. Regulators also added a “black-box warning” — the most urgent kind — on the drug’s label, saying that in rare cases Aduhelm can cause “serious and life-threatening events.”

Alzheimer’s is taking an enormous toll on society, and it’s only expected to grow. By 2050, as the US population ages, the number of patients is projected to more than double to 13 million. Worldwide, more than 55 million people are estimated to have Alzheimer’s.

Biogen and Eisai won’t have the market to themselves for long, however. Encouraging clinical findings in May from a competing Eli Lilly medicine, called donanemab, could lead to FDA approval by year-end and set up a competition for tens of billions of dollars in projected sales.

Donanemab, another amyloid-busting drug, slowed patients’ rate of cognitive and functional decline by 35 percent over 18 months compared with a placebo in a study that enrolled 1,182 early-stage patients.

Brian Abrahams, a biotech analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said in a June 22 note to investors that the CMS requirement that patients participate in a registry wouldn’t significantly limit the market for Leqembi, which he predicted will be robust.

“While we still expect the initial Leqembi launch to be gradual,” he wrote, with full FDA approval and broad reimbursement by federal insurers, the medicine has the potential to generate $10 billion in sales in the long run.

Biogen executives have cautioned it will take time for the Alzheimer’s drug market to develop. Chief executive Chris Viehbacher estimated in a May interview that 100,000 patients will receive Leqembi over the next three years, with the patient population growing from there.

In the short term, neurologists will need to be educated on who can benefit and how to administer treatments. That will require an infrastructure of diagnosis and infusion centers across the nation, something that doesn’t now exist, Viehbacher said in the interview. Getting Alzheimer’s drugs to patients in rural settings, and to those who lack access to health resources in cities, will be another hurdle.

In May, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, concluded in a study that Leqembi could boost Medicare’s annual spending by $2 billion to $5 billion, assuming the federal insurer provided broad coverage.

Hugh Courtney walks to his car on July 6, 2023, to drive the short distance to the hospital for an infusion of Leqembi to treat his dementia. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Rena Conti, a health economist at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, said Medicare can absorb that cost. But she hoped Leqembi’s approval leads to a broader discussion on the best use of federal health care funds given that many Medicare recipients don’t receive treatment for other common conditions, including heart disease and mental illness, for which there are many effective drugs.

“Just because we can spend the money doesn’t mean it’s worth the money,” said Conti, who applauded the CMS for requiring a registry to be set up to track how well Leqembi works in patients.

Biogen’s earlier Alzheimer’s drug, called Aduhelm, was fast-tracked by the FDA over the objections of an advisory panel, prompting three advisers to quit the panel in protest. An 18-month congressional investigation concluded the approval process was “rife with irregularities,’’ including dozens of undocumented or poorly documented meetings between regulators and Biogen representatives. Critics said the meetings smacked of inappropriate coziness.

In the final blow, Medicare refused to cover Aduhelm for patients outside clinical trials, effectively dooming the drug program.

Dr. Sam Gandy, who runs a center for cognitive health at New York’s Mount Sinai Health System, which opted not to offer Aduhelm to patients over concerns about its safety and effectiveness, said he expects to begin prescribing Leqembi in August or September.

“I think it’s an important advance in the field,” he said. “It’s the first disease-modifying therapy to have consistent benefits across all primary and secondary endpoints. The data are all very clear and make sense.”

Gandy said he believes that only about 20 percent of patients with early Alzheimer’s will qualify for Leqembi because of various inclusion and exclusion criteria, including that their cognitive impairment is mild and they have evidence of amyloid plaques in their brains.

Although the benefits of the drug are relatively modest, he said, the clinical trials suggested that the slowing of the progression of the disease may become more obvious the longer patients remain on Leqembi.

“It certainly doesn’t reverse the disease,” he said. “But it’s a clear step in the right direction.”

Hugh Courtney, a former Northeastern University economics professor who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two and a half years ago and has participated in the trial of Leqembi for 18 months, said he was “thrilled” with the FDA’s decision. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

