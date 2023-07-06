Job openings were down in May

Job openings fell in May while the number of workers quitting their jobs increased, the Labor Department reported Thursday. There were 9.8 million job openings in May, down from 10.3 million in April, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, known as JOLTS. The report shows that the labor market is maintaining ample opportunities for workers, but it is losing momentum. The quits rate, which is often used to gauge a worker’s confidence in the job market, increased in May, particularly in the health care, social assistance, and construction industries. A rise in quitting often signals workers’ confidence that they will be able to find other work, often better paying. But fewer workers are quitting their jobs than were doing so last year at the height of what was called the “great resignation.” — NEW YORK TIMES

ENTERTAINMENT

Indiana Jones movie had a middling holiday

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film in the Walt Disney Co. series about a globe-trotting archaeologist, brought in $83.9 million in theater ticket sales over the five-day July 4 holiday in the United States, another mediocre reception for a big-budget summer movie. While the international box office brought total receipts to well over $100 million, that’s still a modest sum for a film widely reported to have cost almost $300 million to produce, and tens of millions more to market and distribute. The summer is shaping up as a disappointment for Hollywood and for theaters trying to recover from the pandemic. Big pictures, like “The Flash” from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and “Elemental” from Disney’s Pixar, haven’t delivered fans as hoped. “Dial of Destiny” did well with older moviegoers who remember Indiana Jones, though not enough of them turned out. And the film failed to excite young audiences. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Hours worked per week fall for three of last four months

Weekly hours worked — an early indicator of changes in hiring patterns as well as demand — has reached a key inflection point. Businesses, especially those that have struggled to hire and retain workers, typically seek out a number of different ways to handle softening economic conditions before laying off workers en masse. That includes scrapping job postings, hiring less, cutting temporary help, and reducing hours. Average weekly hours have fallen in three of the last four months, dropping to the bottom of the 34.3-34.6 hours range Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, views as the “happy, healthy range for hours in the economy.” The June figure will be released in Friday’s jobs report. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Warren and Booker want bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond to pay workers severance

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker are pressing Bed Bath & Beyond on an earlier move to flout employee severance pay as mass layoffs roiled the bankrupt retailer’s stores across the country in recent months, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News. The company stopped paying severance to dismissed store employees in an effort to preserve cash before going bankrupt in late April. In its home state of New Jersey, it cut about 1,300 workers on April 9 — just one day before expanded severance pay laws took effect in the state. Bed Bath & Beyond eventually opted to provide severance to the 1,300 employees. But in a letter sent Wednesday to chief executive Sue Gove, the senators requested additional information about the company’s mass layoffs, including how much of the additional cash borrowed to finance its bankruptcy will go to employee severance. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

UK leader wants to crack the ‘class ceiling’

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer vowed to break the “class ceiling” stopping people from poorer backgrounds progressing in education and at work, promising speaking lessons in state schools to boost life chances. Communication skills are essential to “remove barriers to opportunity and break the pernicious link between where you start in life and where you finish,” the Labour Party leader told BBC Radio 4 on Thursday. “Far too many children and young people are limited by the earnings of their parents rather than their own potential and talent.” Labour holds a double-digit lead over Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party in polls, with a general election expected next year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Berlusconi leaves $109 million to young companion

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left €100 million ($109 million) to his partner Marta Fascina, in a sign of the close relationship built up between the young lawmaker and the tycoon-turned-politician near the end of his life. The bequest to the 33-year-old Fascina was revealed when the will of Berlusconi, who died last month, was made public Thursday. The will’s stipulations also include the ex-premier’s plan to broadly pass his business empire over to his oldest heirs, according to a copy of the document seen by Bloomberg. Berlusconi, who died at the age of 86 after a long illness, also left €100 million to his brother Paolo. The ex-premier additionally left €30 million to Marcello Dell’Utri, a close political and business adviser who was once convicted of links with organized crime. Fascina, a lawmaker for Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, was in a relationship with the ex-prime minister for about three years and remained by his side during his final months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

More than 10 million users signed up for Meta Platforms Inc.’s new app Threads, designed as a direct rival to Twitter and the most serious threat yet to Elon Musk’s struggling social media site. On Threads, people can post text and links and reply to or repost messages from others. The app will let users port over their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram, Meta’s photo and video sharing app that counts major brands, celebrities, and creators, among its more than 2 billion users. “There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on his Threads account. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOURISM

Payments missed on Graceland bonds

Municipal bonds sold for Elvis Presley’s Graceland tourist attraction have fallen deeper into distress. US Bank, the trustee on the debt, disclosed it couldn’t make July 1 principal and interest payments on a series of senior bonds sold for the complex in 2017. The borrower had already defaulted on subordinate bonds after the pandemic led to a decline in visitors. In total, more than $100 million of bonds were sold by an agency affiliated with Shelby County and the city of Memphis to help pay for the renovation and expansion of Elvis’s mansion home. Before tourism declined in 2020, Graceland drew about 500,000 visitors a year. That attendance fell to 158,182 during the first year of the pandemic, and rebounded to 272,708 in 2021. In April, Elvis Presley Enterprises, Graceland’s developer, announced that first quarter attendance was 95,995, up from 56,703 for the first quarter of 2022, and hotel occupancy at the site was 60.45 percent, up from 44.97 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS