Daydreaming about a daycation? It’s now a reality.

“It’s kind of a little oasis in Midtown, nine stories up,” said Alex Amato, the Epicurean’s general manager, as he stopped to straighten a pillow on the couch in one of the cabanas.

They’re not all staying over. Some are locals, paying to relax here in the daytime, when the hotel rents out its luxury poolside cabanas if they haven’t otherwise been booked.

ATLANTA — Most of the weeknight guests at the Epicurean Atlanta are in town on business, for which they leave early in the mornings and from which they don’t return till late. So it’s surprising to find so many people enjoying the midafternoon sunshine at the rooftop pool.

The Epicurean “Day Pass” is also part of a fast-growing trend of hotels renting out amenities — pools, spa visits, fitness centers, beach access, group activities, and even rooms — during the daytime, maximizing space and staff that often go unused during those hours.

This has been accelerated by the hospitality industry’s quest for new sources of revenue, a desire among people who work from home to change the scenery once in a while, and the advent of apps and websites such as ResortPass and Daycation eager to promote and arrange these kinds of daytime stays.

“Hotels have been awakened to the fact that this demand exists, and they have the supply,” said Richard Valtr, founder of the hospitality technology company Mews, whose platform helps clients make facilities available for day use.

Having traffic in the daytime also channels extra business into other services provided by hotels, including restaurants and bars.

“That’s always been the secret to having a great food and beverage operation — when you can attract local people into your restaurants,” said Amato. “And they tend to spend a lot more money if they’re here for the day on a day pass.”

The Epicurean, in Atlanta’s trendy Midtown neighborhood of young professionals and tech workers, charges $300 for a cabana that fits four and $350 for six, from noon to 3 or in the midafternoons, with an additional $250 minimum spend on food and drinks required. The cabanas come with private servers, a fruit basket, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, private bathrooms, Wi-Fi, robes, and towels.

That’s a deal, per person, compared to an ongoing membership in a private club, Amato said. It also gives locals an escape close by, without the hassle of long drives or crowded and expensive flights, and a taste of how the other half lives for less than it would cost to stay in high-end hotels overnight.

“They can feel like they’re getting a little moment of luxury without spending a bunch of money. And hotels are catering to this,” said Anthony Berklich, a travel consultant and founder of the travel platform Inspired Citizen.

ResortPass raised $26 million in funding last year for an international expansion from investors including Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow. Its number of users more than doubled last year, the company says.

Many of those customers “didn’t know this concept existed,” said Michael Wolf, the CEO. But as business keeps increasing, more hotels are jumping aboard.

“A hotel might be sold out, but all its overnight guests might be at a conference all day,” Wolf said. “The pool, the spa, might be empty.” For the hotel, “we’re driving incremental revenue and gross margin, because there’s very little cost to what we’re doing. And on top of the fee for the day pass, “the hotels are doing two to three times that in food and beverage.”

Many hotels charge surprisingly little for day passes, compared to their room rates. ResortPass lists a day at the pool at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge or Boston’s Intercontinental for as little as $25, a cabana at the Revere Hotel for $50, a work pass at the Kimpton Nine Zero for $119, and a room from 9 to 5 at the Fairmont Copley Plaza for $250.

On another app and website, DayUse, rooms start at $119 at the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor from 9 to 5 and at $165 at the Park Plaza from 6 to 4. In New York, DayUse shows rooms for from $129 at the Grand Hyatt next to Grand Central Station to $149 at the Hilton Midtown, both between 9 and 6, and $199 at the Algonquin from 8 to 2.

About a third of hotel rooms nationwide this spring were unoccupied on any given night, according to the hospitality consulting firm STR, with lower proportions in New York (12 percent) and Boston (24 percent).

Even when the rooms are booked, “from a hotel perspective, you have a room with a person who’s not going to be arriving until 9 p.m. and using it overnight,” said Valtr. “That’s a pretty terrible use of prime real estate.”

Not all hotels rent rooms during the days. Those that do promote it as a chance to unwind between meetings, catch up on work, or have a place to change. But there’s a stigma around the history of hotels that rent by the hour — and the real reasons people stayed in them. “It still might not be for doing your work,” quipped Berklich.

There’s an upscale market, too, however, among not only businesspeople but leisure travelers, he said.

“Let’s say in New York you have people who want to come into the city for the day to do some shopping. It’s going to be 100 degrees and they’re going to be walking around SoHo but they don’t want to be stuck sitting in a park to put down their bags and take a break.”

Another audience is travelers with layovers. Many airport hotels offer daytime stays, including the Eero Saarinen-designed TWA Hotel at JFK International Airport in New York. Its Daytripper program makes rooms available for from four to 12 hours between 6 and 8.

Some hotels are converting themselves into daytime alternatives to co-working spaces and coffee shops for remote workers.

This is the second summer that the Royalton on New York’s Park Avenue is selling day passes to its rooftop pool, starting at $75, which also gets access to a changing room and a locker from 10 to 4, plus towels, Wi-Fi, and use of a work area with tables and sofas in the large adjacent Ivy Room that at night becomes a piano bar.

“If you wanted to just take your laptop out by the pool and order lunch, we see a lot of guests do that,” said Jonathan Knudsen, principal of Royalton parent Gilded Group Hospitality. “These are amenities a coffee shop just can’t compete with.”

Additional use of a daybed at the pool from lunch to dinner starts at $400 plus a $400 minimum for food and drinks. Day guests can buy weekly and monthly memberships.

“We have these beautiful spaces ready to accommodate large numbers of consumers, so it was really natural to put these offerings out to locals,” Knudsen said.

As for overnight guests, he said, “the natural pattern is to be around the property in the morning, but most of them leave during the bulk of the day. So we actually see a big lull between that 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. window.”

Suburban properties are also renting quiet spaces to remote workers. The Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington offers a “Work and Learn” package Mondays through Thursdays, which includes a private room from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and an in-room meal for from $300 to $475 per day.

“We have a lot of corporate executives, professors, doctors. In the confines of their own homes, with a house full of people, they couldn’t really work effectively,” said Trisha Pérez Kennealy, owner of the 22-room inn. “Some of these clients do this repeatedly. We know they like tea or prefer coffee or what they want for lunch.”

Other hotels have been slower to adopt this trend. Few on Cape Cod make their amenities available to non-guests in the daytimes, for example, though some do; the Chatham Bars Inn, for instance, offers public tennis clinics, lessons, and court rentals ($50 an hour), and the Cape Codder Resort & Spa sells day passes to its indoor water park ($40 and up, per person).

At the Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn in Westerly, R.I., daytime customers can take golf and croquet lessons, cruises on the inn’s day yacht, and culinary and wine classes.

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport started offering day packages over the winter: access to the pool, hot tub, sauna, and fitness center, a one-hour massage, a facial, and a restaurant credit for $490 per person, Mondays through Thursdays.

Now Gilded Group is building a new hotel near JFK, and Knudsen said the company is considering how to set aside some of the space for daytime guests.

More new hotels will include amenities to offer during the day, he predicted.

“You’ll start to see hotel developers in the design stage start thinking about are we designing these things to accommodate locals, and that’s something they never would have done before.”

Jon Marcus can be reached at jonmarcusboston@gmail.com.