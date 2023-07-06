Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies on coming back to Boston, Taylor Swift, and where he’d go if he had $1 million

If you could travel anywhere right now, and money was no object, where would you go?

If you ask Barenaked Ladies frontman Ed Robertson, he will tell you that for him and his band, “all roads lead to Boston … the epicenter of our success” in the United States. He said that Boston and Detroit were “the first strongholds, or what we started to refer to as the ‘Barenaked Belt’” early on in the Canadian band’s genesis. “We were in Boston for the release of our biggest record, ‘Stunt’ [1998], and had planned an in-store appearance at Newbury Comics,” Robertson, 52, recalled. “The record store got 3,000 calls from people looking for tickets … so we ended up doing it on City Hall plaza — even though 80,000 people showed up and all we had were acoustic instruments and a tiny PA [public address system].” Barenaked Ladies — known for such hits as “It’s All Been Done,” “Brian Wilson,” “Falling for the First Time,” and “If I Had $1,000,000″ — will be back in Boston (this time with more advanced technology) at the Leader Bank Pavilion on July 9 as part of its Last Summer on Earth 2023 tour. Opening acts are Five for Fighting and Del Amitri. Robertson, a Toronto native, said that concertgoers can expect “an absolute cavalcade of monster hits,” as well as some numbers from the record that is being released in September. “People have always expected the unexpected at our shows,” he said. “I think we’re a band that’s known for knowing where they are and who they’re playing for. No two nights are ever the same.” We caught up with the father of three adult children who lives in Toronto with his wife, Natalie Herbert, an interior designer, and their two dogs, Otis and Sadie, to talk about all things travel.

Liveaboard, a dive boat [tour operation] in the Maldives. It’s not the money; it’s the time. You stay on the boat the whole trip and go scuba diving three, four, even five times a day. That’s something we planned for my 50th birthday celebration, but had to put it on hold because of the pandemic. We’re looking to get back into planning that and get it booked because we’ve been looking forward to it for a long time. My wife and I are certified rescue divers, the boys are open-water advanced divers, and our daughter is an open-water diver … nerdy certification levels.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

We went to a festival in Mexico ... and I got COVID on the flight home.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

We’ve done both. We have a great travel agent, and they can offer tremendous value.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

I’ve done many and I always enjoy it. I was 28 and had a number-one hit before I had a cellphone, so disconnecting is a nonissue. My kids are fine with it too. We’ve done lots of sailboat vacations and remote locations.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table?

For the first time in my life, I’m saying no to gigs to facilitate planned time off. It feels great.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

I’ve had pretty great luck. We once spent a week at a camp in The Pantanal in Brazil, where accommodations were several stars below advertised ... but we still had a great time.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

Always for adventure. Many of our vacations are centered around diving, since we all dive. Also, love historic places, art, architecture, etc.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

Chris Hadfield’s latest thriller.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

Taylor Swift. I think she’s an amazing songwriter, and her jet would come in handy.

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

Local knowledge.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

Any sort of trail mix, mixed nuts, and raisins.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

Take only photos; leave only footprints. That said ... my wife bought me a wicked vintage pinball-type game from an antique market in France.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

Google Translate comes in very handy.

What has travel taught you?

That the world is huge, and we should all be sharing it. Community is a big one.

What is your best travel tip?

Always go local. Take local cooking courses. Learn as much of a local language as you can manage. Immerse yourself in otherness. Don’t try to see all the postcard spots. Meet the people who live there.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.