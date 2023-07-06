A Taste of Ethnic Boston returns to Big Night Live

“The event serves as a perfect opportunity to highlight the hidden gems of restaurateurs and food startups that are not often seen in glossy magazines or on local TV food shows but whose cuisines are just as exotic and exquisite,” says Colette Phillips, founder of the networking organization Get Konnected!, which sponsors the tasting.

At this year’s event, 15 ethnic restaurants and BIPOC food and beverage companies will showcase the diversity of the city’s offerings. It’s a chance to experience new foods and flavors from smaller neighborhood restaurants.

The 9th annual A Taste of Ethnic Boston, a multicultural food festival, returns to Big Night Live near North Station on Tuesday, July 25.

Cape Verdean dishes from Dorchester restaurant Cesaria at an earlier Taste of Ethnic Boston event. Get Connected!

Travel the world sampling African, Afghan, Caribbean, Cape Verdean, Dominican, and Indian dishes to Middle Eastern, Southern Soul Food, and Vietnamese. A number of restaurants return each year — Pho Le, Cesaria, Suya Joint, Merengue, ZAZ, and Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen. Tropical drinks from Joanne Rene of Joanne’s Xperience are a new highlight.

“Boston has long outgrown its Old World food traditions of baked beans, lobsters, and clam chowder,” says Phillips. “As one of the most diverse cities, it has earned the reputation as a culinary and gastronomic force to be reckoned with.”

Each year, A Taste of Ethnic Boston donates a percentage of the proceeds to a local nonprofit. This year’s event benefits The GK Fund, a social impact program funding BIPOC entrepreneurs. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Studio B at Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St., Boston. $40. Register at rb.gy/wzqme.

