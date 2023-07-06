Up & Down opens in Jamaica Plain; Las Palmas moves into the Garage

SAVR opens at The St. Regis Residences, Boston (150 Seaport Blvd.), on Thursday, July 13. The 300-seat waterfront space — with a deck overlooking the Harborwalk — serves celebratory plates: prime rib, filet mignon, lobster fra diavolo, and several riffs on martinis. Managing partner David Doyle comes from Smith & Wollensky and Temazcal Tequila Cantina ; chef Danny Levesque was the executive chef at Abe & Louie’s .

Openings: Want some passion fruit juice to go with your piercings? Roslindale-based Dominican restaurant Las Palmas launches in the old El Jefe Taqueria space in Harvard Square (83 Mount Auburn St.), inside the Garage. Seila Herrera and Roberto Green will serve quick-casual family recipes: empanadas, flan, slow-cooked roast pork, and bowls with stewed chicken and mango tofu. Visit Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The team from Mike & Patty’s is now serving smash-burgers at Up & Down in Jamaica Plain (388 Centre St.) — “inspired by a burger chain that will remain nameless on the West Coast that’s very popular,” says owner Mike Gurevich. “We wanted to do real smash-burgers, which seems to be a term that gets thrown around.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

His burgers have a crispy, lace-edged crust, cooked on high heat for optimal sear. The menu is a true late-night fantasy: a “savage” burger with American cheese, caramelized and raw onions, spread, and pickles; “Phuct” fries topped with cheese sauce and spread; a taki melt with a fried cheese patty and spicy red salsa; several varieties of fried chicken sandwich on Japanese milk buns; and strawberry milk. Rolls come from Newton’s Flourhouse Bakery.

The Smoke Shop is now open at East Boston’s Clippership Wharf (45 Lewis St.). Chef and pitmaster Andy Husbands (Tremont 647) serves Texas-style brisket, St. Louis spare ribs, and Nashville hot chicken sliders — but no alcohol for now.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.