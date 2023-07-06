As a former cop, I know better policing isn’t easy. But it can happen in Boston.

As a police officer-turned-sociologist and New England resident, I’ve been closely following politician-led efforts to reform the Boston Police Department. Although the agency is outperforming its counterparts in many similarly-sized cities in keeping the crime rate down and minimizing violence against citizens, at least two serious issues remain: establishing trust with groups that have historically been mistreated by the police, and — relatedly — overcoming the department’s resistance to meaningful public accountability. City leaders are eager to legislate these problems away, but my research suggests that a better strategy is to focus on changing Boston’s culture of policing by empowering the reform-minded police commissioner, Michael Cox.

The killing in January of Tyre Nichols by police officers in Memphis renewed urgent calls for action on police reform. With Democrats in Congress lacking the votes to pass national legislation, reformers are increasingly pinning their hopes on state houses, and even more so on cities, where progressive mayors and city councilors might directly mandate change.

Currently, police reform in Boston entails implementing the recommendations of a task force assembled in 2020 by then-Mayor Marty Walsh after the murder of George Floyd. The task force suggested that the Boston Police Department expand its body-worn camera program, clarify use-of-force policies and the consequences to officers for violating them, create a diversity and inclusion unit, and make data on police performance publicly available. Task force members also urged the city to establish a new office that would coordinate civilian oversight of the department, including independent investigations into allegations of police misconduct. Mayor Michelle Wu appointed Commissioner Cox and has gotten the oversight office and its civilian boards up and running.

The backdrop to all this — beyond the national conversation on policing — is a deficit in community trust. The Boston Police Department has professionalized over the years and is staffed today by many high-caliber officers, but it can’t shake the reputation it has in some quarters for brutality, racism, and corruption. Although Boston officers use force relatively infrequently, according to department reports, dramatic incidents of police violence nationally, such as those that occurred amid the unrest in the summer of 2020, convey a different story to the public. Black drivers are stopped by the police at a disproportionately high ratein Suffolk County, while overtime scandals seem to suggest widespread venality. (Lawyers for Boston officers charged in a federal embezzlement case recently argued in court that collecting overtime pay for hours not worked was standard department practice.)

Polling data speak to this reputation. On the whole, Boston residents describe police-community relations as more positive than do residents of most other large US metropolitan areas, but a WBUR poll conducted in 2021 found that only 31 percent of Bostonians believe the police treat everyone equally regardless of race. Among Black respondents, that number stood at a mere 17 percent. About half of all those polled said reforming the police should be a major priority for Wu. Perceptions that complaints are swept under the rug by internal affairs investigators and command staff compound these grievances, as in the case of former Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association head Patrick Rose, who remained on the job despite evidence that he had molested children. The natural tensions between police and a progressive city are also part of the story.

Yet it’s not at all clear that Boston’s oversight legislation will yield the changes politicians desire. Consider the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, the oversight entity. As of press time, the office’s civilian complaint board — its members selected by Wu — has come to a final determination on about a third of the 54 cases that have been brought forward (the rest are still being investigated), while a separate board that reviews Boston police internal affairs investigations made its way through 11 appeals since August 2022, agreeing with the police department’s findings nearly every time. Whether this sluggish record stems from newness, administrative problems like infrequent meetings, or halfhearted cooperation from the police, the fact is that the complaint board isn’t in a position to deter officers from wrongdoing or to generate trust-enhancing accountability.

I served as a police officer in Berkeley, California, in the early 1990s. We didn’t have body cameras back then, but the city did have a civilian review board, clear use-of-force policies, and an emphasis on diversity. None of it made a huge difference in how we policed. What mattered more for our day-to-day was cop culture.

The features of that firmly ingrained culture are well known. They include positive elements such as an emphasis on service and sacrifice, as well as more negative characteristics: an us vs. them attitude; a fierce loyalty to other officers that discourages them from calling out peers for misconduct; and a belief in the need for aggression, domination, and sometimes even vengeance in dealing with lawbreakers. A large body of social science research shows that the norms and values of this culture exert a powerful pull on police, especially in the absence of countervailing forces such as effective supervision.

Boston is one of the oldest police departments in the country, so it’s not surprising that its culture, though by no means monolithic, contains some of these traditional elements.

But cop culture can be changed. Research I’ve conducted on three cities — Stockton, California; Longmont, Colorado; and LaGrange, Georgia — suggests that the key is a forward-thinking chief who slowly shifts the mind-set of officers.

As an example, look at Stockton, a diverse, blue-collar city of 320,000 in California’s Central Valley with an enduring gang violence problem. Shortly after his appointment in 2012, Chief Eric Jones, a Stockton Police Department insider with a reputation for vigorous crime-fighting and fairness in officer discipline, introduced a model of policing called “procedural justice,” centered on respectful treatment of citizens and building trust with the community. While other cities made halting efforts along the same lines, Jones displayed determination, steadily building the model into more and more aspects of the department’s operations, from training to community outreach to career promotions. By the end of his tenure a decade later, the conservative police union had gotten on board and procedural justice was being practiced — at least to some degree — even by Stockton’s tough gang officers. Citizens noticed the difference. Surveys conducted by the Urban Institute, a social policy research center, showed sizable gains in the percentage of Stockton residents from disadvantaged neighborhoods who trusted the police.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox greets officers on the way to his swearing-in ceremony last August. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

In Boston, Cox has also gestured in the direction of changing cop culture. At a conference in April, the commissioner stressed to me how far the department has come from decades ago, when as a young Black undercover officer in 1995 he was beaten by Boston police officers who didn’t recognize him as one of their own. His main goal now, he told me, is to move the agency toward a fuller embrace of “community policing” — a somewhat vague approach emphasizing closer ties between officers and the neighborhoods they serve. The department invested heavily in community policing in the 1990s and early 2000s, with support from the federal government; police-community collaboration helped to lower the city’s violent crime rate. But Cox has yet to lay out a more comprehensive vision for what the culture of the department might look like under the auspices of community policing, or how it would bring greater accountability to the organization.

If Boston’s political class is serious about better policing, its members should give Cox the resources he needs to move forward with a more ambitious project of cultural change. First, he needs institutional capacity. Internal working groups should examine the Boston Police Department’s culture, attending to strengths and weaknesses, variation across generations of officers, and the connection to morale. These groups should study models of good policing and strategies of implementation pursued by other departments around the country. They also need to engage in dialogue with the community and to present Cox with realistic options he might pursue in forging a policing culture appropriate for 21st-century Boston.

Policy aside, what informal values, norms, and practices would best serve the city, maximizing confidence in the department and promoting cooperation with a diverse citizenry as well as other city agencies essential for public safety? Among the values that might be considered — in addition to established ones such as resolve in bringing wrongdoers to justice — are humaneness, social responsibility, transparency, and a commitment to upholding the democratic order. This process of inquiry will take budget dollars.

Second, the commissioner needs more power to select candidates for promotion into leadership and supervisory ranks. Police commissioners or chiefs can’t reshape departmental culture unless they have captains and lieutenants — and sergeants and even field training officers — who are sympathetic to their plans. Boston’s civil service rules tie promotions in part to scores on multiple choice exams that don’t necessarily assess whether a candidate is open to a rethink of policing. Standardized exams are important for gauging technical knowledge and limiting opportunities for cronyism, but Wu and the City Council should find a way to give Cox freer rein, knowing that Boston’s police unions will likely resist. More public acknowledgement of the perilous job we ask police officers to do on our behalf might help smooth over that resistance — the opposite of the message sent by the slim majority of city councilors last month who voted to cut $31 million from the department’s budget, a move rejected by Wu.

Third and finally, Cox needs space and time. His officers — and the unions — aren’t going to buy into some new philosophy or approach if they think it’s being imposed on them by progressive politicians who don’t understand policing. While Cox should seek input from city residents, he must be entrusted to make the decision about the department’s future cultural direction, because with his experience and insider knowledge, he’s best positioned to assess what will work and what represents a bridge too far. This requires that he be insulated, to whatever extent possible, from political pressure. Police departments are big ships that are slow to turn, and the longer Cox is allowed to stay in office, the greater the chances that he’ll succeed.

Changing cop culture isn’t easy. But it’s essential to reform — and achievable with the right person at the helm.

Neil Gross is a sociology professor at Colby College. His new book is Walk the Walk: How Three Police Chiefs Defied the Odds and Changed Cop Culture. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.



