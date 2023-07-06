Son charged with killing mother in Hudson, N.H., home in one of two violent deaths in the state Wednesday

DeGiacomo was rushed to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua where she was later pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Around 9:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Hudson police went to 35 Shoal Creek Road where they found Christine DeGiacomo, 57, suffering from “traumatic injuries,” Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.

A 26-year-old Hudson man has been charged with fatally beating his mother in their home on Wednesday, one of two homicides in New Hampshire that day, officials said.

Following an investigation, Grant DeGiacomo was charged with second-degree murder for “repeatedly striking” his mother in the head, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Hillsborough Superior-Southern District in Nashua, prosecutors said.

The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

Authorities did not say what motivated the domestic assault.

Christine DeGiacomo’s death was the second homicide in New Hampshire on Wednesday. Around 1 a.m., police in Bartlett rushed to 25 Nordic Wilderness Road to investigate a report of a shooting, Formella’s office said.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, Samuel Lozado, age 23, deceased after suffering what appeared to be several gunshot wounds,’' prosecutors wrote.

No further information was immediately available Thursday.

At about the same time, a second 911 call reported that a second man was found shot about one and a half miles away. That person, who is 24, was hospitalized with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, prosecutors said.

“Investigators currently believe that both men knew each other, that these shootings are related to one another, and that there is no known threat to the members of the public,” prosecutors said Wednesday.

Authorities asked for anyone who was in the nearby Nordic Village Resort on Wednesday or earlier this week to contact investigators if they have information that might help solve the crime.

Nordic Village Resort is a 165-acre resort, primarily in Jackson, that offers a variety of accommodations for vacationers, according to its website.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.