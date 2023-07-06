Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: July 7-14

Let’s make like a kid at the pool and cannonball in right … now!

My lil’ head spins with excitement, neighbors. We’ve got two — two! — versions of fire-and-water celebrations this week, including what may be the most Rhody collab ever: Dunkin’ x Waterfire. (I’m not kidding.) Plus more fireworks, beer, butterflies, movies-on-a-beach, art-in-a-greenhouse, art fest, Summerfest and PVD Restaurant Weeks.

GREENHOUSE GALLERY

Rhody plant-lovers may be familiar with Jordan’s Jungle — and if you haven’t been, it’s neat spot. (I have two black thumbs and keep trying.) On July 7, they host “Art in the Jungle” showcasing a number of local artists working in various mediums. A greenhouse is such a cool spot for an after-hours art show. Free admission, 7-10 p.m. plus drinks via Trinity Brewhouse and food for purchase. 545 Pawtucket Ave., Pawtucket. Details here and here.

BOB MARLEY NIGHT

Positive vibrations only at Misquamicut Drive-In’s Bob Marley Celebration July 7. Catch a screening of the doc “Marley,” plus two sets from New England Marley tribute band Hope Road. $25 per carload; gates open 6:30. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Learn more here and here.

MORE FIREWORKS

Between regularly scheduled fireworks and rain delays, we have a few more ooohs and aaah this week. Make sure you check sites for updates; Mother Nature is in control here.

Woonsocket celebrates July 7 with food trucks, live and live music starting at 4 p.m. at WWII Veterans Park on Social Street.

North Smithfield celebrates July 8 starting at 6:30 p.m. with food trucks, DJ and fireworks at dusk. 412 Greenville Road. Details here.

Cumberland celebrates July 8 with food trucks, entertainment and fireworks at Tucker Field Athletic Complex, 2600 Mendon Road. Food trucks at 5 pm.; fireworks at dusk.

In Coventry, the JPCA’s annual Fireworks celebration is set for July 8 at 9:30 p.m. at Johnson’s Pond.

CLASSICAL NEWPORT

Classical music fans, this is your time: the 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival packs some two dozen concerts in and around Newport’s historic mansions and venues this month. Ticket prices vary. On the docket this week:

The Aizuri Quartet performs at The Breakers July 7 at 8 p.m. Learn more about the series and show details here.

Cantus, billed as a “Minnesotan low-voice ensemble” brings their serene sound to The Breakers on July 8 at 8pm. 44 Ochre Point Ave., Newport. Details here, listen here.

Take in “Strings in Nature” by the Newport Classical Festival Artists at the Norman Bird Sanctuary on July 9 at 9 a.m. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here.

Israeli cellist Amit Peled brings “American Landscapes” to the Newport Art Museum July 11 at 4 p.m. 76 Bellevue Ave. Details here.

Flutist Anthony Trionfo plays July 12 at 11 a.m. at The Elms. 367 Bellevue Ave, Newport. Details here.

DUNKIN’ WATERFIRE

This sounds so Rhode Island I’m surprised it’s not from a “Family Guy” episode. It’s real, neighbors. Dunkin’ x Waterfire is July 8, and I’m ready to jump into an iced coffee river with blueberry bagels in both hands. (Ben & JLo, will you be there?)

What to expect, aside from the usual WaterFire vibes? Dunkin’ pops up on the College Street Bridge with a “Dunkin’ Pavilion” — free coffee, donuts, and yard games, according to event billing. They’ll also join the WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza from 6-11 p.m., with an interactive activity for kids. Also at the plaza: a collaborative art piece where guests can help make a WaterFire-themed stained glass mosaic. Rhody runs on WaterFire. Lighting from 8:22 p.m. to midnight; onshore programs and vendors open at 6:30 p.m. Details here.

SUMMERFEST

The Guild, a craft cooperative brewery and beer hall, hosts Summerfest July 8 in Pawtucket with local live bands — Future Dads, T﻿he Quahogs, and Josh Kerwin — plus “your favorite cookout foods, lawn games, and more,” according to billing. $15 admission includes commemorative cup, your first pour, and sunglasses to the first 150 fest-goers. 2-10 p.m. 461 Main St. Details here.

‘CASH CAB’

Hey there, where ya looking to go? Del’s lemonade stand? You’re gonna have to be more specific than that in this state, buddy. But wait! [flashing lights, sounds] You’re in the Cash Cab!

Yup, “Cash Cab” fans, it’s your lucky day — Daytime Emmy winning host/driver of the trivia-show-on-wheels (now in syndication) Ben Bailey pulls into Westerly’s United Theater July 8, bringing not a cab full of cash, but his stand-up comedy. 7 p.m. From $30. 5 Canal St. Details here.

WATCH HILL NATURE WALK

Watch Hill is a stunning area, and if you’re looking for someone to show you around (Taylor Swift is busy, sorry) you might embark on a free guided nature walk in the Napatree Point Conservation Area. All ages are invited to join the 90-minute walk 9 a.m. July 8. Fort Road, Westerly. Details here.

NEWPORT REGATTA SOCIAL

Sailors and boat aficionados might “mingle with the local sailing community” over a barbecue buffet, brews, dancing and cornhole at Sail Newport Sailing Center at Fort Adams, July 8 from 4-8 p.m. 72 Fort Adams Drive. $35 advance, $40 door. Social info here; regatta info here.

WICKFORD GOOD

The Wickford Art Association’s 60th Wickford Art Festival is July 8 and 9 — if you’ve never been, go. The annual festival of hand-made artisan works and wares is part of what makes this quaint historic village by the sea such a Rhody gem. Downtown pops to life, quite literally, with tents, as artists showcase their works in acrylics, mixed media, glass, metal, pottery, woodworking, and more. Admission is free, plus there are food vendors. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day. Wilson Park, Roosevelt Avenue, North Kingstown. Details here.

ICE CREAM, BEER, FOOD TRUCKS, LIVE MUSIC

It’s all the summer vibes at once in East Providence at Sacred Cow Scoop Shop July 9 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Think food trucks, live music, beer and wine via Trinity Brewhouse, and yes, ice cream. Admission is free; pay for what you eat and drink. 187 North Brow St. Details here.

PROVIDENCE RESTAURANT WEEKS

Foodies, rejoice. PVD’s Restaurant Weeks run July 9 through 22 and the menus are lit. Find prix fixe menus, deals and specials. For example, at Casa Azul Taqueria, specials include: two crispy fried fish tacos on corn tortillas with sides of rice and beans ($15.99); shrimp ceviche marinated in lime and orange juice, with cilantro, onion, olive oil and avocado with chips ($10.99); and a warm caramel churro sundae ($8.99.) At Hemenway’s, a $39.95 dinner might include plum and watercress salad with rice wine/lime vinaigrette, grilled kohlrabi with barley risotto, pistachio pesto, roasted shiitake mushrooms. For dessert: lemon cheesecake with lemon curd. At the James Beard nominated pizza joint Pizza Marvin, try “Flower Child” — zucchini blossoms, anchovies, stracciatella ($26.) And a $22.95 lunch at Trattoria Zooma might include pasta e fagioli to start, followed by vegan penne primavera with basil pine nut pesto, wood-grilled Atlantic salmon, or Margherita pizza, followed by cannoli or gelato. #PVDEats Details here.

DOUGLASS IN THE GARDEN

These words are worth the drive, no matter where you live. Bristol’s Linden Place Mansion invites Rhode Islanders to listen or join in their 3rd Annual Community Reading of Frederick Douglass’ famed 1852 speech “What to The Slave Is The Fourth of July?” in the garden July 9 at 4 p.m. If you can’t make this reading, I’d urge you to read this at home. Free. 500 Hope St., Bristol. Details here.

MAKE-YOUR-OWN-TERRARIUM (AND BEER)

Welp, this sounds amazing. Create your own tiny world of plants, rocks, and moss in a glass terrarium — and grab a beer while you’re at it. PVD’s Narragansett Brewery “Terrarium & Taps” via Inebri-Art July 11 from 6-9 p.m. Make one terrarium to take home — and learn the skills to make more. From $40. 271 Tockwotton St., Providence. Details here.

BUTTERFLY IN THE SKY

At Mount Pleasant Library’s Monarch Butterfly talk, learn all about what this endangered beauty needs to survive and thrive, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. Free. 315 Academy Ave., Providence. Details here.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT ON THE BEACH

Tired: Streaming a Disney movie on the couch with mac & cheese. Wired: Watching a Disney movie on the beach with burgers, pizza, salad, dessert, popcorn — plus beer and wine for the grown-ups. Up your family’s movie-night game at Watch Hill’s luxe Ocean House on July 13 with dinner and “Moana.” Dinner seating begins at 7 p.m., movie starts between 7:45 and 8 p.m. $60 adults, $26 ages 4-12, kids 3 and under free. 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill. Details and reserve here.

PROVIDENCE BIENNIAL OPENING RECEPTION

The Providence Biennial for Contemporary Art kicks off July 13 with an opening reception at the WaterFire Arts Center. According to the Center, in 2021, the Providence Biennial of Contemporary Arts launched Providence Curates, with its focus on recruiting emerging curators and helping them develop exhibitions of contemporary art. The biennial collabs with the WaterFire Arts Center, this year for two concurrent exhibitions on view in the center’s Main Hall and gallery July 13-Aug. 20. Both “POIESIS: Street Culture & The Art of the City” and “REMEDY” explore the theme “Commemoration.” July 13 at 6 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center. 475 Valley St., Providence. Learn more here and here.

RIVERFIRE

More fire and water? It’s true. Head to Wakefield’s RiverFire, a series of free live music events on Thursdays from July 13 - Aug. 10, 6-8:30 p.m., with a farmers market from 5-8 p.m. at the Wakefield Baptist Church, (236 Main St.) Stroll the area to find free live music, as well as The Contemporary Theater outdoor stage (ticketed), plus author readings, book signings, arts, crafts, local vendors, and fires along the river lit at 6:30 p.m. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.