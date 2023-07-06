Boy, 13, suffers severe hand injury in fireworks explosion in Hyde Park, police say

The boy and a 15-year-old girl, who suffered burns to her wrist, were both taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to Torigian.

Officers were called to 245 Margaretta Drive shortly before 6 p.m. and found a 13-year-old boy suffering a severe hand injury from lighting fireworks, said Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesman. The explosion resulted in a “partial amputation” of his hand, Torigian said, reading from a police report.

A teenage boy lost part of his hand and a girl suffered burns in a fireworks explosion in a Hyde Park residential area on Wednesday, police said.

The incident is under investigation by Boston police, he said.

Multiple safety incidents involving fireworks, which are illegal for private use in Massachusetts, have been reported in recent days amid Fourth of July celebrations.

During the holiday on Tuesday, a 40-year-old man suffered traumatic injuries to his leg and hand in an explosion in Yarmouth. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with life-threatening injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available Thursday.

A weekly fireworks show at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire on Wednesday nights was postponed to Friday after a worker for American Thunder Fireworks Inc. was injured in a “weather based incident” in Massachusetts on Tuesday night, according to a statement from the company based in North Reading.

The statement did not say how the crew member was injured or where the incident took place. A message was left with the company Thursday morning seeking more information.

A man in Derry, N.H., was rushed to the hospital last weekend after he was injured by fireworks, which are legal in the state.

In Rhode Island, a Cumberland home was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning that officials believe was caused by used fireworks after remnants were found near the point of origin. No injuries were reported. An adult and three children lived in the home and were being assisted by the Red Cross.

