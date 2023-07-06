Car crashes into dining room of Hanover home; driver faces charges

The driver, who was not identified, faces charges of operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger and a marked lane violation, according to a Hanover police press release.

A 22-year-old man faces drunk driving and other charges after allegedly slamming a car into the dining room of a Hanover home early Thursday morning, police said..

Around 3:06 a.m., the homeowner in the 400 block of Circuit Street called 911 to say a car was driven through the house, police said. While on the phone with dispatch, the homeowner discovered the vehicle was still in the dining room, the press release said.

Advertisement

When police arrived, a man, who was identified as the driver by the homeowner, met the police at the door where they immediately noticed the smell of alcohol on him, police said. The driver had first aid performed on him at the scene before being taken to the hospital, the release said.

The car can be seen about half way inside the house in photos from the Hanover Fire Department.





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.