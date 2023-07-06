Certifications suspended for current, former police officers accused of domestic violence, sexual assault

The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, known as the POST Commission, said in a statement Thursday that it had suspended Acton Police Officer Steven Stalzer and former Gardner officer Dylan Bryant under a state statute requiring the commission “to suspend the certification of an officer who is arrested, charged or indicted for a felony.”

A state panel has suspended the certifications of an Acton police officer who had been charged with pushing his pregnant wife to the ground and a former officer in Gardner who was indicted in New Hampshire on sexual assault charges, according to officials and court documents.

Stalzer, 31, was placed on leave and arraigned May 1 in Concord District Court after he allegedly pushed his wife, then five months pregnant, to the ground at their Stow home during a 3 a.m. argument, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said a statement at the time.

Court records show that prosecutors last month dropped charges against Stalzer of assault and battery on a pregnant victim and assault and battery on a household member.

Stalzer’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bryant was charged in Hampton, N.H., in May 2022 with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a physically helpless victim and indicted on the charges in Rockingham Superior Court in March, according to a case summary provided by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch.

The document shows that the POST Commission filed a request for documents in Bryant’s case on May 22. He is due back in court Aug. 1.

Bryant’s attorney could also not immediately be reached for comment.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.