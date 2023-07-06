Defendant in Newton triple homicide openly discussed his diagnosis of mental illness

By nightfall, three people were dead, residents were urged to lock their doors and windows, and the man who had been walking through the city at daybreak was hospitalized in Boston for psychiatric reasons.

Just after sunrise on June 25, the man staggered along a residential street in Newton, barefoot, shirtless, his shorts exposing part of his backside.

The violence seemed like a lightning strike — ferocious and without warning.

But Christopher L. Ferguson Jr., 41, the man accused of carrying out the deadly assault, had been clear about this: He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder nearly two decades earlier, and since then, life had been a “storm.”

Years of his own writings, court filings, and conversations with friends and neighbors detail a man whose struggles and alleged crimes underscore weaknesses in the state’s mental health care system, which has buckled under surging demand unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, and, some advocates say, needs an overhaul that gives families more power to help their relatives.

The victims, Gilda D’Amore, 73, her husband, Bruno, 74, and her 97-year-old mother, Lucia Arpino, appeared to be casualties of a “random” attack, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said. The D’Amores had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary the day before. Their loved ones became concerned Sunday morning when they didn’t show up to church to renew their vows.

Ferguson’s fate now rests with the criminal justice system, which will likely weigh his alleged crimes against his mental state at the time prosecutors say he killed the D’Amores and Arpino inside their home.

Ferguson’s defense attorney has already said he plans to pursue “certain psychological issues” that may impact the case and received the court’s permission to spend $5,000 for a psychological evaluation of his client. Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Gilda D’Amore and faces other charges in the attacks on her husband and mother. He has pleaded not guilty.

A few days after the arraignment, a judge allowed a request to transfer Ferguson to Bridgewater State Hospital where officials will evaluate his competency to stand trial and assess his criminal responsibility. In a statement, Ferguson’s lawyer, Dmitry Lev, expressed “our deepest condolences” to the victims’ families but declined to discuss his client.

It is important, he said, that the case proceed “in the court of law rather than in the court of public opinion.” Several of Ferguson’s relatives declined to speak with the Globe or didn’t respond to requests for comment.

But police interviews sketch some details about Ferguson’s mental state. His former girlfriend told investigators Ferguson was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been experiencing a manic episode since February, according to an affidavit filed in court. The sister he lives with described his recent behavior as “erratic.”

One of Ferguson’s neighbors, Ilana Margalit, said his sister told her that he was hospitalized for mental health issues earlier in June, but was back at home by June 20, even though the family wanted him to remain in the hospital longer.

The Middlesex DA’s office declined to comment.

When a loved one with mental illness faces prosecution in a criminal case, their family members commonly relay similar stories about challenges in getting “consistent, quality care” for their family member, said Robert Kinscherff, a clinical psychology professor at William James College in Newton.

“The course of the illness can be waxing and waning. They get better. They get worse. They are in treatment. They go out of treatment,” said Kinscherff, who is also executive director of Center for Law, Brain & Behavior at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ferguson appears to have used the online publishing platform Medium to write about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his early 20s, hospitalizations for psychiatric treatment while he lived in California, and thoughts of suicide. He also wrote frequently about his struggles on his now-deleted website, BlackandBipolar.net.

The National Institute of Mental Health defines bipolar disorder as a mental illness that causes unusual shifts in a person’s mood, energy, activity levels, and concentration that can make it difficult to carry out daily tasks.

Ferguson grew up in Newton and showed promise during his younger years. In 2004, he earned an undergraduate degree in American Studies and Ethnicity with a minor in Spanish from the University of Southern California. A year earlier, he was inducted into the school’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, a prestigious academic honor society, records show.

In 2019, he announced on Facebook that he had published an e-book: “Singular and Focused: Reflections on Goal Orientation, Advancement, and Achievement.”

“The road to greatness is a never ending process of paying dues,” he wrote in the motivational text.

Posts about bipolar disorder were a recurring theme. In 2014, he shared a news story about actor Lee Thompson Young, known for the TV show “The Famous Jett Jackson,” who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and killed himself. Ferguson wrote that they were students at USC at the same time.

“After learning we shared the same diagnosis, it hit home as they say,” Ferguson wrote.

He also likened his mental health to Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West, who compared his own bipolar diagnosis to having a “sprained brain.”

“When I look back to the earnest effort I gave in grad school, I was essentially the equivalent of a running back going for a 1,000-yard season with torn-up knee ligaments,” Ferguson wrote in July 2020.

He had nearly 40 blog posts on his website; archived writings viewed by the Globe mostly span April 2020 to August 2021.

Ferguson wrote about his manic episodes: He had five from 2005 to 2014. The bouts occurred at roughly 18-to-24-month intervals, and he was hospitalized 11 times, he wrote.

The episodes messed up “everything from finances, academic/occupational endeavors, housing, and relationships,” he wrote. “Going on eight years removed from this near-decade of utter unpleasantness, I don’t fear relapse anymore.”

Though he went through treatment and was prescribed medication, Ferguson wrote that he “self-medicated” with alcohol, smoking, and marijuana use — “a vice triumvirate that, in concurrence, I called, ‘the trifecta.’ ”

Adam Caramanica, who grew up in Newton and had communicated with Ferguson recently, said Ferguson had expressed frustration with managing his bipolar disorder.

“He talked about how he had this issue, and he had tried to get help and that it didn’t work,” said Caramanica, who lives in San Diego.

Kinscherff, the clinical psychology professor, said it’s important not to stigmatize people with mental illness. Though there are examples of people with mental illness committing serious crimes driven by their disease, he said, “most will not harm anyone, and if they do, they’re more likely to harm themselves.”

Keith Halpern, an attorney who has defended people with mental illness in murder cases, said most of those defendants have relatives who spent years trying to help.

The families, he said, describe the mental health care system as a revolving door that discharges patients before they’re ready because their health insurance coverage has run out. They also report there’s no effective method to ensure that people take prescribed psychiatric medications, Halpern said.

Summing up their stories, he said: “The system is a complete disaster.”

Lisa Dailey, executive director at Treatment Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization in Arlington, Va., said Massachusetts is among three states without an outpatient civil commitment law that would give the courts the authority to keep patients with mental illness in treatment, including taking psychiatric medications.

Critics, including the Committee for Public Counsel Services, say such an approach is coercive and “proven ineffective.”

“Successful treatment must involve people’s voluntary willingness to participate,” said Laura Sanford, a CPCS attorney.

Dailey disagreed, saying it ensures the system doesn’t drop patients who have trouble adhering to treatment and gives them the opportunity to recover.

Psychiatric treatment in a traditional clinical setting can be challenging and some patients experience discrimination, said Thomas Brown, a trauma survivor who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has been certified by the state as a peer specialist to help others recover.

“We often think that once we get people into a psychiatric hospitalization, they’re good, they’re safe, they’re getting what they need,” he said. “Generally that’s not what happens.”

On the day of the killings, investigators gathered evidence they say linked Ferguson to the triple homicide: a backpack with Ferguson’s ID, a footprint, surveillance video. After officers arrived at his home, they summoned an ambulance to take him to a Boston hospital, where he was involuntarily committed for 72 hours for psychiatric care.

The following day, police charged Ferguson with murder.

