Defense Department head outlines steps to protect classified data in wake of Mass. air national guardsman leak case

A 45-day review of Teixeira’s alleged leak, the Defense Department said, found the “overwhelming majority” of military personnel with access to classified material comply with security polices and grasp the importance of securing confidential documents.

In a statement posted to its official website, the Defense Department said Austin has “issued guidance to Department senior leaders on actions they must take in the near- and medium-term for the Department to improve its accountability measures to prevent the compromise of [classified information], to include addressing insider threats.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has directed the military to take a number of steps to protect classified information in the wake of Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack D. Teixeira’s alleged leak of secret documents online , the Pentagon said Wednesday.

However, officials said, the review also identified areas “where the Department should improve its security posture and accountability measures.”

The development comes as Teixeira, 21, of Dighton, remains held without bail on federal charges alleging he violated the Espionage Act by releasing classified military secrets to a Discord online message group.

He has pleaded not guilty.

In a related memorandum sent June 30 to all Defense Department personnel, Austin said the military relies on a “culture of trust and accountability” to safeguard its secrets.

“This review was informed by candid and cooperative participation by all DoD Components and dedicated support from a cross-Departmental team of security experts and I want to thank everyone who participated in this effort for their significant contributions to improving the Departments policies and procedures related to safeguarding Classified National Security Information,” Austin wrote.

Among the many directives Austin listed in the memo was developing and maintaining a “centralized tracking system” for DOD secure facilities by Dec. 31.

Also among the measures was a directive to “develop a Plan of Action and Milestones within 90 days to establish a Joint Management Office for Insider Threat and Cyber Capabilities to oversee User Activity Monitoring and improve threat monitoring across all DoD networks,” said Austin’s memo, which listed a number of additional directives.

An unnamed senior defense official on Wednesday briefed reporters on the security review and Austin’s subsequent guidance, according to a written transcript of the briefing posted to the Defense Department’s website.

The official told reporters the military will seek to improve the “security posture at facilities used to develop process and store [classified material] and information sharing to ensure both appropriate security clearance eligibility determinations by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and appropriate access management by unit commanders, supervisors, and their personnel.”

In addition, the official said the number of people cleared to access classified information, as well as the number of secure facilities, has grown in recent years.

That growth, the official said, “has underscored the need to have a comprehensive and evolving security in-depth posture.”

One of the “biggest takeaways,” the official continued, from the security review was the need for consistency when “checking the two-way dialogue between the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and the kind of ... unit supervisors and commanders to make sure that both DCSA is looking at the personnel when they’re determining eligibility for a clearance, but that, as we’ve transitioned to trusted workforce and continuous vetting, those that are day-to-day responsible for personnel understand the kind of consistent availability of information on those individuals and work to optimize a two-way dialogue.”

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. The Pentagon on Wednesday announced plans to tighten protection for classified information following the explosive leaks of hundreds of intelligence documents that were accessed through security gaps at a Massachusetts Air National Guard base. Texeira, 21, is accused of leaking the highly classified military documents in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. (Margaret Small via AP, File) Margaret Small/Associated Press

Teixeira was indicted last month by a federal grand jury in Boston in on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information in violation of the act.

Teixeira, a cyber-defense operations journeyman assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, is accused of leaking hundreds of documents containing classified military information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters.

The government initially filed a criminal complaint following Teixeira’s April arrest and was required to obtain a grand jury indictment to move the case forward.

The indictment alleges Teixeira may have released classified documents as early as January 2022, but specifically charges him with incidents between November and April. It alleges that he retained and transmitted the classified national defense information, including information regarding “the compromise by a foreign adversary of certain accounts [belonging] to a U.S. company” and how equipment in Ukraine would be transferred and used.

It also alleges he retained and transmitted government documents, including one that describes the status of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including troop movements and one “discussing a plot by a foreign adversary to target United States forces abroad,” including “where and how the attack on United States forces would occur.”

Another describes Western deliveries of supplies to the Ukrainian battlefield. A fourth document describes “a shift in foreign and economic policy of a particular foreign government and actions that country took in an effort to repair its relationship with the United States, to the perceived detriment of a separate foreign country.”

In a statement after Teixeira’s indictment, US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Teixeira was “entrusted” with “information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.