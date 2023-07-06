Florida woman arrested at Logan Airport for allegedly trying to bring loaded gun through security

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun through Boston Logan Airport’s security checkpoint on Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a gun in the carry-on bag of 54-year-old Carmen Barinas from Orlando,

State Troopers assigned to the airport responded to Terminal C at around 3:20 p.m. Barinas was interviewed by the troopers, who arrested her, State Police said.