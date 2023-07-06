scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Florida woman arrested at Logan Airport for allegedly trying to bring loaded gun through security

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated July 6, 2023, 18 minutes ago

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun through Boston Logan Airport’s security checkpoint on Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a gun in the carry-on bag of 54-year-old Carmen Barinas from Orlando,

State Troopers assigned to the airport responded to Terminal C at around 3:20 p.m. Barinas was interviewed by the troopers, who arrested her, State Police said.

She was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a concealed firearm in a secure area of the airport, according to state police.

Arraignment information was not available Thursday evening, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Barinas was allegedly carrying a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield with seven rounds in the magazine. No rounds were loaded in the chamber, State Police said.

“Once again our officers are on top of preventing a loaded firearm from entering the secure area of the airport,” Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts, said in a press release. “Bringing a loaded firearm into a security checkpoint is dangerous for everyone in the vicinity.”





