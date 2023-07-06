Florida woman arrested at Logan Airport for allegedly trying to bring loaded gun through security

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun through Boston Logan Airport’s security checkpoint on Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a gun in the carry-on bag of 54-year-old Carmen Barinas from Orlando,
State Troopers assigned to the airport responded to Terminal C at around 3:20 p.m. Barinas was interviewed by the troopers, who arrested her, State Police said.
She was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a concealed firearm in a secure area of the airport, according to state police.
Arraignment information was not available Thursday evening, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.
Barinas was allegedly carrying a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield with seven rounds in the magazine. No rounds were loaded in the chamber, State Police said.
“Once again our officers are on top of preventing a loaded firearm from entering the secure area of the airport,” Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts, said in a press release. “Bringing a loaded firearm into a security checkpoint is dangerous for everyone in the vicinity.”
