How to get an e-bike for $199.99 (before taxes) in Rhode Island

Really? Yes, really. And if you know a couple of little tricks, you can get one for a net of $199.99, before taxes – or even make a bit of a profit.

A couple of weeks ago I did a story about how North Kingstown-based Ocean State Job Lot picks up the slack when retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Christmas Tree Shops flail.

Here’s how. The Bird e-bike – from the same company that brought you the grab-and-go rentable scooters – is listed at $999.99 on Job Lot’s website. With taxes, that’ll take you to $1,034.99. That alone is on the very low end of the price range for an e-bike. But Job Lot has what it calls a “Crazy Deal” on these bikes right now for people are part of its free Insiders program, so if you buy one, you get a $500 Job Lot gift card.

But wait! There’s more! You can also get a rebate from the state of Rhode Island for buying an e-bike. Rhode Island’s Erika Niedowski Memorial Electric Bicycle Rebate Program provides a rebate of $400 or 30 percent of the bike’s value. Because the bike is already pretty cheap, your rebate will be 30 percent of $1,000, or $300. With rebate and gift card in hand, that takes you to $199.99, or $234.99 out of pocket including taxes.

The math gets even better for the income-qualified rebate, which provides $1,000 or 75 percent of the bike’s cost – in this case, $750. The state Office of Energy Resources, which administers the program, is not counting the gift card against the cost of the bike, so with a $750 rebate, you’d “effectively get paid to acquire the e-bike in Rhode Island when considering the gift card,” office spokesman Robert Beadle told me.

But act quick: The program has gone through the majority of its $250,000 in funding, though as of July 1, still has tens of thousands of dollars left in both the standard and low-income categories.

Job Lot is what’s called a closeout operation, meaning they look for deals when a competitor is going out of business and liquidating stock, or when a manufacturer is moving to a new model.

”We believe Bird is working on a new model and had a large excess in their existing line that they were looking to offload,” said Dan Perlman, Job Lot’s director of e-commerce. “Instead of going through their normal sales channel, they went through a large wholesaler who we connected with.”

I, of course, had to try this for myself. I duly ordered the V-frame model in white, and picked it up in a box at the Job Lot off North Main Street (you have to be a Rhode Island resident and get it from a Rhode Island store to get the rebate). On Tuesday, my brother-in-law, who’s good at bike stuff, came over to help me put it together. It was easy – so easy that he could quickly tell I’d gotten one for people up to 5 feet 10 inches tall, several inches too short for me. (#humblebrag)

Luckily you can get two e-bike rebates per household. The A-frame e-bike for people 5′8″ and taller should arrive soon. I’m looking forward to riding around on matching e-bikes with my smaller loved ones. And in the meantime, I’ll be waiting for my rebate checks and doing a lot of shopping at Job Lot with my $1,000 in gift cards. Pool noodles are on me this summer.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

