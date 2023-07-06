Former Patriot Patrick Pass, three players from Mass. team suspended from Indoor Football League after altercation in Arizona

Video of the incident posted online appeared to show some players exchanging shoves with fans in the first couple rows, as boos rained down from the Arizona crowd.

In a statement posted July 3 to its website, the league said the suspensions were handed down after the “unfortunate incident” at the game in Phoenix that spilled into the spectators’ area.

Former New England Patriots running back Patrick Pass and three others have been suspended indefinitely from the Indoor Football League , following an altercation during a July 2 game between the Massachusetts Pirates and Arizona Rattlers when “players and a coach” entered the stands, the league said.

In addition, to Pass, who coaches the Pirates, three of his players were also suspended indefinitely from the league: Leon O’Neal, Chris Ingram, and Charles Williams, officials said.

“Under zero circumstance can you ever go beyond the wall and into the stands,” said league Commissioner Todd Tryon in the statement. “This is a one-time incident that does not reflect what the IFL stands for. We are a family friendly league that offers great sports entertainment, and we will continue to build on that moving forward. What was a very exciting game was marred by the actions of a few. These actions will never be tolerated and are being fully dealt with.”

Reached by phone Thursday, Pass said the altercation started when a Rattlers fan called one of his players an anti-Black slur. He said that while the players shouldn’t have entered the stands, reports calling the incident a brawl were vastly overstated.

“It was not a brawl,” Pass said. “No one threw any punches at all.”

The player whom the slur was directed at entered the stands after hearing it, Pass said.

“And so coaches went in to protect the player from the fan,” he said. “And in the process ... some of the fans starting pushing and shoving. And that was it. We got out.”

A Rattlers spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“So words were said, and our player reacted in a way that he shouldn’t have,” Pass said.

He added that it wasn’t the first time players have been subjected to bigoted language in Arizona.

“That’s how Arizona is,” he said. “That’s just how it is.”

Pass, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, described the rivalry between his team and the Rattlers as similar to the longstanding one between the Pats and New York Jets.

“Of course there’s going to be some things being said, but you never want to get the fans involved,” Pass said. “And fans have to act like fans,” meaning if they choose to heckle opposing players, they should “do it the right way.”

He said players make incredible sacrifices just by suiting up.

“These players are putting their lives on the line to support their families,” Pass said. “Fans are supposed to make it hard for the other team to concentrate.” However, he said, it shouldn’t be permissible for spectators to “go outside the lines” of acceptable speech.

The Indoor Football League, founded in 2009, describes itself on its website as “the highest level of professional indoor football in the United States.”

Among the league’s core values, the site says, is respect: “Treat sponsors, fans, teammates, and opponents with respect and gratitude.”

Pass spoke to the Globe in 2021 about the coaching experience and said at the time that he was doing it for free.

“I wouldn’t even consider it coaching,” Pass said Thursday, adding that he views the job more like “making sure the guys are doing what they’re supposed to do, and protecting them at all costs.”

He said he wasn’t sure if the Rattlers organization had identified the fan who hurled the slur at his player.

Spokespersons for the Indoor Football League didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday morning.

