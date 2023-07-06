Most of N.H. under heat advisory as haze prompts Seacoast air quality alert

Most of the state was under a heat advisory , with high humidity and temperatures expected to push the heat index into the upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service. Authorities warned about the risk of heat illnesses and urged Granite Staters to drink plenty of fluids, linger in the air conditioning, stay out of the sun, and check on neighbors and relatives. Those who must work outdoors should take frequent breaks to cool off, they said.

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. — The parking lot was full Thursday morning at Hampton Beach State Park as swimmers and sunbathers flocked to the coast to soak in the hot summer day, despite advisories about both the high temperatures and unhealthy air quality.

Advertisement

Aside from the heat and humidity, heightened air pollution levels were projected to pose an additional risk for some people along New Hampshire’s 18-mile coast, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Services, which declared Thursday an “air quality action day.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Concentrations of ground-level ozone, which is the main component of smog, were projected to reach levels in coastal Rockingham County that are unhealthy for sensitive people, according to the DES air quality advisory. That includes children, older adults, and anyone with asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, or other lung diseases. But even some people who aren’t sensitive may want to consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities, the advisory said.

Married retirees Mitch and Lisa van Berlo of Windham, N.H., who played a dice game as they sat under a large umbrella at Hampton Beach, said they wouldn’t let the subtle haze settling in on the horizon keep them from enjoying one of their frequent pastimes.

“This is usually what we do in the summer,” Lisa van Berlo said. “We come down here maybe twice a week. Sometimes we walk the beach, we pick up trash. It’s just something to do.”

Advertisement

Besides, the van Berlos said they lived in southern California in the late 1990s, so they know a thing or two about smog. Still, they planned to limit their time in the direct sunlight, head back to their air-conditioned home in the hottest part of the afternoon, and limit their physical exertion outdoors.

Mitch van Berlo said he likes to bring his road bike to ride between New Hampshire’s coastal communities, but he didn’t do so on Thursday.

“I think the most strenuous thing we’re going to do is take a walk up and back again,” he said.

High temperatures, sunny skies, and residual smoke from Canadian wildfires were expected Thursday to enhance the creation of ozone from precursor pollutants that the winds carry from the Boston metropolitan area to coastal New Hampshire, according to the DES advisory.

Meanwhile, ozone levels in Cheshire, Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties were expected to be moderate, with fine particle air pollution moderate statewide, which means people who are unusually sensitive should think about avoiding prolonged exposure, according to the DES advisory.

The air quality along New Hampshire’s coast was expected to improve by Friday, with cooler temperatures and additional cloud coverage.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.