New Hampshire bans boycotts of Israel in state procurement and investments

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire followed dozens of other states Thursday in prohibiting state contracts or investments involving companies that boycott Israel and its trade partners.

The executive order signed by Gov. Chris Sununu makes New Hampshire the 37th state to enact such regulations, according to the Israeli-American Coalition for Action. Shawn Evenhaim, the coalition’s chairman, praised Sununu for “standing up against national origin discrimination and defending the deep cultural and commercial ties between Israel and New Hampshire.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, however, condemned the order as “a total assault on our First Amendment rights.” CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has successfully challenged similar regulations in other states.