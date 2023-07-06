Prosecutor cleared of withholding evidence, will rejoin Suffolk DA’s office

The prosecutor, Mark Lee, has been on paid leave since last fall after Robert Foxworth, who served nearly three decades in prison before his conviction was thrown out in 2020, filed a complaint with the bar overseers against Lee for failing to notify the judge and defense that a federal informant in 2007 said Foxworth was innocent, which may have led to an earlier release.

A high-ranking Suffolk County homicide prosecutor accused of withholding evidence that could have freed a man wrongly convicted of murder was cleared of misconduct by an independent investigator hired by District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office to probe the allegations.

Advertisement

The investigation, conducted by Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting, concluded that Foxworth and his attorney had been aware since 2008 of what the witness said and Lee had not done anything unethical. The investigator’s report recommended Lee be allowed to return to his job as an assistant district attorney.

“We are pleased to be following that recommendation,” Hayden said in a statement Thursday, describing the investigation as “careful, thorough and comprehensive.”

In a statement shared by his attorney, Foxworth he was not surprised by the ruling.

“I always knew they were never going to do anything to Mark Lee,” Foxworth said. “Prosecutors are never held accountable for their misconduct. All they did was give him a paid vacation. This outcome doesn’t change the facts of what he did.”

Hayden also announced Lee would be promoted to chief of the office’s homicide unit. He previously served as deputy chief of homicide since 2008.

“Mark’s character, prosecutorial experience and dedication to the people of Suffolk County equip him well for this extremely important position,” Hayden said in the statement. “We welcome Mark back to the office and we look forward to his strong leadership of the homicide unit.”

Advertisement

A message was sent to Lee’s attorney seeking comment.

Lee did not prosecute the original case against Foxworth, who was convicted of a 1991 fatal shooting in Roxbury of Kenneth McLean. The sole eyewitness initially only identified Foxworth from a photo array after being told by police that the suspect had a ponytail, according to court documents. Foxworth was the only man in the group of photos with a ponytail.

After his conviction, Foxworth maintained his innocence. He was released in March 2008 for 18 months by a federal court as his conviction came under scrutiny, but he was sent back to prison in October 2009.

The key moment involving Lee was in March 2007, when the prosecutor participated in an interview of a federal informant, according to Foxworth’s complaint. The informant told Lee and others that he knew Foxworth did not commit the murder, according to the complaint, because he had been involved and knew the circumstances.

Lee recognized the significance of what he had learned because he ordered Foxworth’s file from the district attorney’s archives and told others in the office they needed to investigate, according to the complaint. But Lee never followed through on his obligation to notify a judge and Foxworth of the evidence.

In 2012, Foxworth’s attorneys began pressing Lee and other law enforcement officials about the evidence provided by the federal informant. Foxworth’s attorney alleged that not only did Lee fail to provide the information, but he “delayed, obstructed, and interfered” with efforts to obtain the evidence, according to the complaint.

Advertisement

The investigator probing Lee’s actions in the case said the prosecutor was “in a difficult position, because he had important information coming from an unreliable, cooperating source.”

“He requested the case file, but the unreliable statement at the proffer was not enough to change the result of Mr. Foxworth’s conviction,” the investigator’s report said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.