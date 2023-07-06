Providence councilman resigns from finance panel in wake of campaign finance violations

The Globe first reported last month that Pichardo was found to have violated state campaign finance laws during his run for office last year.

Pichardo, who is also the president pro-tempore of the council, was the vice-chair of the committee.

PROVIDENCE — A month after agreeing to pay a $3,000 fine for campaign finance violations, City Councilman Juan Pichardo has stepped down from the council’s powerful Finance Committee.

“I hold a deep respect for our institution and ultimately believe that, at this time, I can best assist the committee’s work in an advisory capacity,” Pichardo said in a statement provided by the council office. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished as a committee this year and look forward to the work ahead on behalf of our constituents.”

Pichardo did not return a phone call seeking further comment. News about Pichardo’s campaign finance problems came out while the Finance Committee was in the middle of vetting the city budget, and Pichardo did not show up for the final two meetings where the tax-and-spending plan was discussed and approved by the panel.

Council President Rachel Miller said she accepted Pichardo’s resignation, and he remains “an integral part of the council team.”

The Board of Elections said it audited Pichardo’s campaign account earlier this year after finding a “large discrepancy between the balance in his campaign bank account and the balance reported on his campaign finance report” at the end of last year, according to the audit report obtained by the Globe.

The audit ultimately found more than $20,000 combined in unreported spending and donations during the 2022 race. Common Cause Rhode Island, a good-government group, said the councilman “should have known better,” considering he had sponsored campaign finance legislation while he was a state senator.

Pichardo, who has run for office nine times, won a multi-candidate race last fall for the council seat vacated by Carmen Castillo. He represents South Providence, Washington Park and part of the West End.

He signed a consent order agreeing to pay a $3,000 fine from his personal funds. Pichardo would not answer questions from the Globe about the violations last month, but issued a statement through the council office at the time.

“I deeply regret these errors, and I assure you that I have learned from this experience,” Pichardo said. “From now on, I will make every effort to make sure that my campaign finances are handled with the utmost integrity and compliance. I am dedicated to serving my constituents by being transparent and accountable.”

It was not immediately clear who would replace Pichardo as vice-chair of the Finance Committee, which has five total members. Councilwoman Helen Anthony, the chair, has been recovering from serious injuries after being hit by an ATV in California last month.

The panel has been operating with just three members in recent weeks.





Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.