Mashpee man charged with ripping off victims out of $32K in East Boston rental scam

According to police, the alleged victims contacted police in Area A-7 in East Boston over the four past weeks reporting they had used Facebook Messenger to locate an apartment for rent in the neighborhood. The contact person was allegedly Andreev, police wrote.

Timothy C. Andreev, 40, is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court Thursday on eight counts of larceny by scheme, police wrote on bpdnews.com. Andreev was arrested by Boston police Wednesday night in Mashpee without incident, police said.

In just four weeks, a Mashpee man allegedly scammed people out of $32,000 by posing as the person who had the right to rent an apartment in East Boston, a swindle that included him showing the unit and collecting a deposit - but never providing the keys, Boston police said Thursday.

“The suspect/person showing the apartment later identified as Timothy Andreev,” police wrote. “The suspect would show the apartment, and he would receive a deposit to secure the apartment with keys at a later date. The suspect did not return any calls and would block all victims.”

Andreev allegedly collected $32,000 in just the past four weeks through the apartment rental scam.

Police released the following suggestions on how to avoid become a victim of a scammer:

- Do not wire funds to people you do not know.

- Do not put money towards a house or apartment you have not seen.

- Confirm the identity of the landlord by researching public records to find out who owns the property you are seeking to rent or purchase.

- Do not fill out applications online until you have met directly with the property manager.

- Know local rental prices.

- Look for online reviews, references, and testimonials from past inhabitants.

- Be wary if a potential tenant wants to rent property sight unseen.

- Be wary if a potential renter says they are out of town and will send you a cashiers’ check.

- Be wary if a potential landlord says he is out of the country and wants the rent sent to a foreign account.

- Do not accept overpayment for properties. If you receive a check for more than the specified amount, return it. Do not deposit it.

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.