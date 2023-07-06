‘Rogue’ fish farm removed from Ipswich waters

At around 12 p.m., Ipswich Marine Patrol responded to Plum Island Sound for a report of the object, made of PVC-type material, traveling with the rising tide, Ipswich police said in a statement.

Harbor patrol officials in Ipswich on Thursday removed a “rogue fishing farm enclosure” that apparently floated from New Hampshire down to the north coast of Massachusetts, according to the town’s police department.

The object had no markings on it, according to a department spokesman.

The enclosure was towed to Eagle Hill Public Landing to minimize danger to boaters and moorings. It was removed from the waterway shortly before 3:00 p.m., and the Ipswich Department of Public Works plan to dispose of the material, police said.

An initial investigation determined the object was traveling across New Hampshire and North Shore waters for about a week before arriving in Ipswich.

The United States Coast Guard was informed of the object’s removal, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard in Boston could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

No further information was available.

