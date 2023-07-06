‘Social media-driven’ young crowds overwhelmed beaches in two Cape Cod towns on July 4th, leading to fights, arrests

Police reported large gatherings of unruly people in their late teens and early 20s who broke a home’s front window and set off illegal fireworks in Falmouth and broke into fights in Dennis. Officials in both communities said crowds left beaches strewn with litter and alcohol containers.

Beaches in two Cape Cod towns were overrun with loud, intoxicated young revelers during Fourth of July celebrations this week, leading to brawls, beach closures, and arrests for underage drinking, disorderly conduct, and other offenses, officials said.

Lieutenant Peter Benson, a Dennis police spokesman, said unusually large crowds of young people began to gather at the beach for Independence Day celebrations in 2021, as pandemic restrictions loosened and people eagerly returned to outdoor recreation areas.

The crowds were even larger last year, and Dennis police had to shut down Mayflower Beach after nightfall, as fights began to break out among the young people who had gathered, Benson said. He is accustomed to the beaches getting crowded, he said, but what he has seen in the last three years is unlike anything in his nearly 35-year career with the Dennis Police Department.

“This is social media-driven. They’re able to get out on — whatever the app that they’re using is — they are able to get the information out,” Benson said in an interview Thursday. “Twenty years ago, people didn’t have the ability. They’d have to make phone calls. So you might have 20 people show up. But now, through a social media app, you can communicate with 1,000 people.”

This year, he said, police and town officials planned for large crowds and set up a command post in the beach parking lot, with officers patrolling on all-terrain vehicles, but police eventually were simply “overwhelmed by the amount of people that showed up.”

“Even though it was not a optimal beach day, we still had people in line to get in the beach at 6:45 [a.m.], and it filled up quickly, and we were off and running at that point,” he said.

As the beach became overcrowded, fights broke out, “bathhouse facilities began failing,” and a thunderstorm approached from Cape Cod Bay, Dennis Police Chief John Brady ordered Mayflower Beach and several surrounding beaches closed “in the interest of public safety” about 2:40 p.m., police said.

“If we allowed more people to come on, it was just going to be that much more difficult to contain,” Benson said.

Police blocked entry to the beach to make it easier for the crowds to leave, but officers did not clear the sand until about 5 p.m., as the storm arrived, bringing the threat of lightning strikes, Benson said.

“Really just as we kind of cleared the beach, it started pouring, and that kind of remedied the situation,” he said.

The departing crowds left an “extraordinary amount of trash, which included aluminum cans, towels, clothing, shoes, broken glass, broken coolers, beach chairs, and contraband,” which Public Works employees and volunteers had to pick up, police said in the statement.

Dennis police made numerous arrests, mostly for underage drinking, and seized alcohol from some beachgoers, they said.

Crowds departing Mayflower Beach in Dennis on the Fourth of July left behind massive amounts of litter and detritus, police said. Dennis Police Department

In Falmouth, large groups of teenagers congregated on local beaches not just on the Fourth, but on the two previous nights, police said in a Wednesday statement.

“Their overall behavior was disrespectful and rude, with teens using profanity and taunting officers,” police said. “There was widespread evidence of underage drinking as the groups dispersed haphazardly. There was also fireworks being shot off in the air and at each other in the middle of the chaos.”

Someone tossed a can of beer through the front window of a North Falmouth home, shattering the glass and nearly striking a person inside, police said. In Falmouth Heights, a group of teens trespassed onto a condominium balcony just outside a sleeping child’s bedroom and were asked to leave by an adult resident, police said.

Falmouth police made arrests for being a minor in possession of alcohol, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and failing to identify themselves, according to the statement.

Afterward, the Falmouth Department of Public Works had to spend hours cleaning up the “litter, alcohol containers and broken glass” left behind, police said.

“There were groups that were respectful and followed police direction but the majority were uncooperative and presenting a public nuisance,” police said. “These groups were a mixture of local teens as well as a large number of visiting teens.”

Falmouth police encouraged parents to speak to teens “about appropriate behavior, good decision making, and the dangers of drinking.”

In Dennis, police and town officials will review Tuesday’s events and make a new plan to prepare for next year’s celebrations, Benson said.

“We’ll put out to all our people who were involved in the planning and what happened on Tuesday . . . ‘What can we do better? What can we do differently?’,” he said. “[We’ll] take all suggestions and alter the plan that way.”

















