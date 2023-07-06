scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Somerville police alert residents of multiple residential break-ins

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 6, 2023, 28 minutes ago

Police in Somerville are urging residents to lock their doors and windows following a string of overnight break-ins in the city.

Police issued an alert on Facebook Thursday warning residents that a man has recently entered multiple homes through unlocked windows on the first floor between midnight and 6 a.m.

The break-ins have occurred “in large part” along the Beacon Street corridor where Somerville borders Cambridge, officials said. They did not provide a timeline of the break-ins.

Police encouraged people to report “anything unusual in their neighborhood such as loitering, persons in driveways or yards who shouldn’t be, and any other suspicious behavior.”

Police also issued a surveillance video image of a man suspected of breaking into a Somerville home but is not considered responsible for the break-ins in the Beacon Street area, according to Lieutenant Jeffrey DiGregorio, a spokesman for the Somerville Police Department. Police declined to say where this break-in occurred.

Police encouraged anyone who recognizes the man to call the Somerville Police Criminal Investigation Department at 617-625-1600, extension 7231.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

