Somerville police alert residents of multiple residential break-ins

Police in Somerville are urging residents to lock their doors and windows following a string of overnight break-ins in the city.
Police issued an alert on Facebook Thursday warning residents that a man has recently entered multiple homes through unlocked windows on the first floor between midnight and 6 a.m.
The break-ins have occurred “in large part” along the Beacon Street corridor where Somerville borders Cambridge, officials said. They did not provide a timeline of the break-ins.
Police encouraged people to report “anything unusual in their neighborhood such as loitering, persons in driveways or yards who shouldn’t be, and any other suspicious behavior.”
Police also issued a surveillance video image of a man suspected of breaking into a Somerville home but is not considered responsible for the break-ins in the Beacon Street area, according to Lieutenant Jeffrey DiGregorio, a spokesman for the Somerville Police Department. Police declined to say where this break-in occurred.
Identification Needed: The Somerville Police are asking the public's help in identifying the pictured suspect in a...Posted by Somerville Police Department on Thursday, July 6, 2023
Police encouraged anyone who recognizes the man to call the Somerville Police Criminal Investigation Department at 617-625-1600, extension 7231.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.