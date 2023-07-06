Somerville police alert residents of multiple residential break-ins

Police in Somerville are urging residents to lock their doors and windows following a string of overnight break-ins in the city.

Police issued an alert on Facebook Thursday warning residents that a man has recently entered multiple homes through unlocked windows on the first floor between midnight and 6 a.m.

The break-ins have occurred “in large part” along the Beacon Street corridor where Somerville borders Cambridge, officials said. They did not provide a timeline of the break-ins.