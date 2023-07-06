Today in History: July 6, England’s Richard III is crowned

Birthdays: The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 88. Singer Gene Chandler is 83. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 83. Actor Burt Ward is 78. Former President George W. Bush is 77. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 77. Actor Fred Dryer is 77. Actor Shelley Hack is 76. Actor Nathalie Baye is 75. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 72. Actor Grant Goodeve is 71. Jazz multi-instrumentalist Rick Braun is 68. Hockey player and coach Ron Duguay is 66. Actor-writer Jennifer Saunders is 65. Actor Brian Posehn is 57. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 55. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 53. Rapper 50 Cent is 48. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 45. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 44. Actor Eva Green is 43. Actor Gregory Smith is 40. Rock musician Chris “Woody” Wood of Bastille is 38. Rock singer Kate Nash is 36. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 33. San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is 31. NBA star Zion Williamson is 23.

Today is Thursday, July 6, the 187th day of 2023. There are 178 days left in the year.

In 1777, during the American Revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.

In 1854, the first official meeting of the Republican Party took place in Jackson, Mich.

In 1885, French scientist Louis Pasteur tested an anti-rabies vaccine on 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by an infected dog; the boy did not develop rabies.

In 1933, the first All-Star baseball game was played at Chicago’s Comiskey Park; the American League defeated the National League, 4-2.

In 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a “secret annex” in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.

In 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford.

In 1957, Althea Gibson became the first Black tennis player to win a Wimbledon singles title as she defeated fellow American Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2.

In 1988, 167 North Sea oil workers were killed when explosions and fires destroyed a drilling platform.

In 2013, a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed in eastern Quebec, igniting fires and explosions that destroyed much of the town of Lac-Megantic and killed 47 people.

In 2016, Philando Castile, a Black elementary school cafeteria worker, was killed during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights by Officer Jeronimo Yanez. (Yanez was later acquitted on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.)

In 2018, the United States and China imposed tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s goods in what Beijing called the “biggest trade war in economic history.” Japan’s Justice Ministry confirmed that six followers of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult had been hanged along with its leader, Shoko Asahara; they had been convicted of crimes including a 1995 sarin gas attack that killed 13 people and sickened thousands of others on the Tokyo subway system.

In 2020, the Trump administration formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization; President Trump had criticized the WHO’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. (The pullout was later halted by President Biden’s administration.)

Last year, authorities said a man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wis., area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there. The gunman instead turned back to Illinois, where he was arrested. A police officer armed with a rifle watched the gunman in the Uvalde elementary school massacre walk toward the campus but did not fire while waiting for permission from a supervisor to shoot, according to a newly released sweeping critique of the tactical response to the tragedy six weeks earlier.



