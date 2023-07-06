scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Two men shot in Brockton, police say

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated July 6, 2023, 1 hour ago

Two men were shot in Brockton Thursday evening and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life threatening, police said.

The shootings took place shortly after 5 p.m. at 124 Battles St., Darren Duarte, a spokesman for Brockton police, said in an e-mail.

The men were treated at the scene by Brockton firefighters and other emergency services personnel that responded to the scene, he said.

The two were then taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not known.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

