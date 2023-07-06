Two men shot in Brockton, police say

Two men were shot in Brockton Thursday evening and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life threatening, police said.

The shootings took place shortly after 5 p.m. at 124 Battles St., Darren Duarte, a spokesman for Brockton police, said in an e-mail.

The men were treated at the scene by Brockton firefighters and other emergency services personnel that responded to the scene, he said.