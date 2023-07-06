Walk for Democracy tradition continues in Portsmouth, N.H.

While Borne grew up attending these walks with his civic-minded dad, it’s the first time he’ll be speaking at one. “People need to check in to democracy,” he said. “It’s something that takes sacrifice and risk and time.”

On Saturday, Granite Staters will take to the streets of Portsmouth to walk in the name of democracy, and 19-year-old Sam Borne will be among them.

That’s a point he said he plans to drive home during his talk on Saturday: People shouldn’t take democracy for granted. And it’s a message the Bowdoin College student has been trying to get across to other young people, by pushing his friends to vote in local elections and holding a voter registration drive at Portsmouth High School in 2022, during which he registered 50 new voters.

He said when it comes to civic engagement among young people, some are very engaged, while others are checked out.

“If people at Bowdoin are struggling to vote, just imagine what’s happening to the rest of the country,” he said. “Part of the problem is people don’t see the connection. Everyone was posting about affirmative action and Roe v. Wade, but no one connected that that was the result of elections dating back to the 1970s that gave the conservatives the votes on the Supreme Court.”

The 1.5 mile walk on Saturday is put on by Open Democracy, a nonpartisan nonprofit that aims to promote political equality. The political walk was inspired by an 88-year-old activist known to many as Granny D.

A New Hampshire native, Doris “Granny D” Haddock, embarked on what turned into a 14-month walk from Pasadena, Calif., to Washington D.C. in 1999 to advocate for campaign finance reform. In 2009, she founded Open Democracy.

This year’s event is the 9th annual walk held in Portsmouth. The walk will start at Rock Street Park at 2:30 p.m.. More information is available online.

The Big Picture

Walkers gather in Portsmouth in 2022 for an annual walk to promote democracy. Olivia Zink

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.