Nantucket waterfront estate sells for $38.1 million, breaking island record

The property at 20, 21, 22 Berkley Avenue sold June 30, according to the website for J. Pepper Frazier Real Estate, which represented the buyers, who haven’t been named publicly. The Nantucket Current previously reported on the sale, saying it broke the island record for a single residential home.

A sprawling estate on the island recently sold for $38.1 million, although the original asking price was some $18 million higher.

That $56 million price tag was apparently a little steep, even for Nantucket.

The estate was listed last summer for an eye-popping $56 million, records show.

The 10-bedroom compound overlooking Nantucket Harbor spans 15,322 square feet on almost four acres, according to the listing. Located at 20 Berkeley Ave., the estate hit the market on July 1, 2022, listed by agents Shelly Tretter Lynch and Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher of Compass.

The sellers, venture capitalist Evan Jones and wildlife photographer Cindy Jones, bought the home in 2006 for $16 million, according to assessing records.

The compound, known as “Beam Ends,” includes three structures: a four-bedroom main house and a three-bedroom guest house, both of which the Joneses had custom- built, and another four-bedroom guesthouse that dates back to the early 1900s, according to the listing.

Located in the exclusive Monomoy neighborhood, which is known for its dazzling sunsets, the waterfront property features more than 500 feet of unobstructed coastline, and over 3,000 square feet of terraces and decks. Private beach access and conservation property create about a mile of natural habitat that surrounds the land, the listing agents said.

This Nantucket compound was listed for a record-setting $58 million but sold for $38.1 million. Jason Blais

The main house is approximately 11,000 square feet and boasts a wood-shingled exterior, antique limestone floors, and extensive millwork, the listing agents said. Amenities include a billiards room, a media and game room, and an infrared sauna room.

The property is located on the “foremost waterfront neighborhood in Nantucket,” the listing agents said, adding that its proximity to downtown, yet complete privacy, creates “the perfect oasis.”

“With sightings of hundreds of sailboats, and twinkling lights in the evening, this property offers a front-row seat to Nantucket Harbor at its best,” Tretter Lynch and Gilmartin-Baugher have said.

Evan Jones is the founder of the life sciences investment management company jVen Capital and was co-founder and chief executive of the Digene Corporation, a Maryland-based biotechnology company later purchased by Dutch genetic testing company Qiagen, the listing agents said.

Cindy Jones is an award-winning wildlife photographer.

The view overlooking Nantucket Harbor. Briggs Johnson

The house overlooks Nantucket Harbor. Briggs Johnson

