Tense video of shark amid Florida swimmers goes viral: ‘Get out of the water!’

A tense video of a shark coming perilously close to terrified swimmers at a Florida beach has gone viral in recent days.

Think Outer Cape beaches are the only ones that see the occasional shark sighting close to shore? Think again.

In the roughly minute-long video, shot Monday by Tennessee resident Cristy Mccallie Cox at Navarre Beach in Pensacola Beach, Fla., a shark’s fin slices through the water amid a crowd of swimmers, many of whom hurry back to shore.

Cries of “Come here!”, “Get out of the water!”, and “Hurry, hurry!” can be heard as beachgoers move away from the shark, which appeared to leave all the swimmers unscathed in the clip.

Cox’s video had been viewed about 18,000 times on her Facebook page as of Thursday. It also ran on numerous media outlets including CNN.

A number of people posted shocked comments in response to the stunning video.

“That was a big one!” one person wrote.

“NO NO NO Too close,” wrote another, deploying all caps to convey the sense of urgency during the tense, almost cinematic encounter.

Closer to home, of course, sharks have been known to flash their fins at Cape beaches from time to time during the busy summer tourist season.

Over one weekend last summer, more than 20 white shark sightings were reported in waters off Cape Cod, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

And Greg Skomal, a shark expert and marine biologist at the state’s Division of Marine Fisheries, said in June that sharks come very close to the shores of Cape Cod, swimming in as little as four feet of water in search of their next meal.

The number of white sharks off Cape Cod has increased in recent years, rising in tandem with the population of gray seals, and beachgoers need to be aware of their presence, Skomal said during a June event hosted by the conservancy.

“Twenty years ago, we didn’t have anywhere near these numbers,” Skomal said. While shark attacks are rare, “more sharks increase the risk for a bad interaction,” he said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.