In South Carolina, Biden highlights gains in factory jobs

“I didn’t get much help from the other team, but that didn’t stop us from getting it done,” the president said, speaking in a state that he lost by nearly 12 percentage points in 2020. “Every Republican member of Congress voted against the Inflation Reduction Act.”

In a nod toward next year’s elections, Biden argued that government investments in computer chips, batteries, and electric vehicles will help the United States out-compete China and that his agenda has delivered in ways that former president Donald Trump could not.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Making his case for 2024, President Biden declared in deep-red South Carolina on Thursday that Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs because of economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff GOP opposition.

White House officials maintain that if Republicans had their way, South Carolina, like many other Republican-controlled states, would have lost out on billions of dollars in investments and thousands of jobs.

However, GOP lawmakers counter that Biden’s initiatives have fueled higher inflation and thus have left people worse off.

Biden’s visit showcased a new clean energy manufacturing partnership between solar firm Enphase Energy and manufacturer Flex Ltd. that is projected to create 600 jobs in the state and 1,200 more throughout the country. Enphase, which is making a $60 million investment to open six new manufacturing lines, including two in South Carolina, is benefiting from tax incentives included in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that passed last August.

The trip also showed an increasing partnership between the administration and technology companies. These relationships complicate GOP criticism that Democratic policies have hurt businesses, as some corporate leaders say that White House initiatives are helping them.

Associated Press

Trump posted what he claimed was Obama’s address

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former president Barack Obama on the same day that a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in revealing new details about the case.

Taylor Taranto, 37, who prosecutors say participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, kept two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside a van he had driven cross-country and had been living in, according to a Justice Department motion that seeks to keep him behind bars.

On the day of his June 29 arrest, prosecutors said, Taranto reposted a Truth Social post from Trump containing what Trump claimed was Obama’s home address. In a post on Telegram, Taranto wrote: “We got these losers surrounded! See you in hell, Podesta’s and Obama’s.” That’s a reference to John Podesta, the former chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Democratic presidential campaign.

Taranto also told followers on his YouTube live stream that he was looking to get a “good angle on a shot,” prosecutors said.

A federal defender representing Taranto did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment. But in a motion seeking to have him released pending trial, the lawyer wrote that Taranto was not a flight risk, had a family in Washington state and had served in Iraq before being honorably discharged from the Navy.

“Mr. Taranto has been available and in plain sight for the last two and a half years,” wrote the lawyer, Kathryn D’Adamo Guevara.

According to the Justice Department’s detention memo, Taranto’s wife told investigators that he had come to Washington this time because of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s offer earlier this year to produce unseen video of the Jan. 6 attack. Taranto already faces four misdemeanor counts related to the Capitol assault, when prosecutors say he joined the crush of rioters who broke into the building and made his way to the entrance of the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House chamber.

Since then, prosecutors say, Taranto has been active online, posting a Facebook video of himself in the Capitol that day and endorsing a conspiracy theory that the death of Ashli Babbitt — who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she began to climb through the broken part of a door leading into the Speaker’s Lobby — was a hoax.

The FBI had been monitoring Taranto’s online activities because of his involvement in the riot, and began searching for him last Wednesday after he asserted on his YouTube livestream that he was in Gaithersburg, Md., on a “one-way mission” and intended to blow up the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The following day, he continued his livestream from the Washington neighborhood where Obama lives — an area heavily monitored by the US Secret Service — and said that he was looking for “entrance points” and wanted to get a “good angle on a shot,” according to the detention memo.

Associated Press

$6.9b federal grant to go to rail tunnel between N.J. and N.Y.

The Biden administration is awarding a $6.9 billion grant to help build a long-planned passenger rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey, Senator Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York announced Thursday, part of a critical connection to the rest of the Northeast Corridor.

The tunnel is part of a $16.1 billion overhaul of a section of rail that carries Amtrak and commuter lines into and out of Manhattan — the nation’s busiest transit corridor. The plan also calls for the revitalization of the 112-year-old tunnel, which was severely damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

“This is a giant leap forward,” Schumer tweeted in announcing the grant from the Federal Transit Administration, noting it is the largest federal transit grant ever awarded.

The funding provides a path to construction for the new tunnel and rehabilitation of the existing tunnel to create a four-track system between New Jersey and Manhattan’s Penn Station, project officials say. That expansion is critical to eliminating one of the biggest bottlenecks in Amtrak’s Washington-to-New York corridor — the only crossing for passenger trains from New Jersey into the nation’s largest city.

Brian Fritsch, of the Regional Plan Association, a nonprofit that promotes projects in the New York metro area, said the federal funding guarantees construction will begin this year on both sides of the river. It also brings the project closer to being fully funded, Fritsch said.

New York Times

Photo shown by NYC mayor was not as it appeared, report says

NEW YORK — In Mayor Eric Adams’s first month in office, he was confronted with a tragic crisis: the deaths of two New York City police officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance in Harlem.

Adams, a former police captain who campaigned as a Democratic crime fighter, quickly sought to humanize the killings. The loss of the officers, he said, reminded him of the 1987 line-of-duty death of a friend, Officer Robert Venable.

“I still think about Robert,” Adams said at a news conference at City Hall. “I keep a picture of Robert in my wallet.”

A week later, Adams posed for a portrait in his office, holding a wallet-size photo of Venable after The New York Times had requested to see it. Adams has since repeated the moving anecdote in media interviews and at a Police Academy ceremony last June, where he again displayed Venable’s picture.

But the weathered photo of Venable had not actually spent decades in the mayor’s wallet. It had been created by employees in the mayor’s office in the days after Adams claimed to have been carrying it in his wallet.

The employees were instructed to create a photo of Venable, according to a person familiar with the request. A picture of the officer was found on Google; it was printed in black-and-white and made to look worn as if the mayor had been carrying it for some time, including by splashing some coffee on it, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

Two former City Hall aides, who asked not to be identified, said they were informed about the manipulated photo last year, not long after it was created.

Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the mayor, did not dispute that Adams had shown a photo to the Times and at the police ceremony that had been recently created by a City Hall aide.

Levy, however, insisted that Adams had carried a photo of Venable for decades, and provided the names of several former transit police colleagues who said in interviews that Adams and Venable had indeed been friends.

Levy criticized the Times for what he characterized as a “campaign to paint the mayor as a liar.”

New York Times