How I practiced affirmative action in my teaching

We know what will happen — we need only look to Michigan and California’s examples. Elite campuses will become whiter, as they revert to the good old days when colleges were safe havens for privilege. Legacies and athletes could be given a leg up on admission, but not people of color

Last Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts and his five right-wing cohorts on the Supreme Court turned the 14th Amendment on its head and, ignoring decades of precedent, ruled consideration of race in college admissions unconstitutional. In essence, they declared that the playing field had been leveled and there was no longer any rationale for taking steps to ensure that our campuses reflect what the population actually looks like.

I have always practiced a form of affirmative action in my teaching. I have tried to settle an old, unpayable debt. When I was a young teen, I lucked into a summer job in a private chemistry lab. I was apprenticed to the day-to-day director of the lab, Lawrence H. Knox, one of the great, if unrecognized, chemists of the 20th century.

Knox’s graduate work at Harvard remains the stuff of textbooks and, with William Doering, he did what I believe to be the most important experiment in organic chemistry of the last century. Doering and Knox’s work put a secure experimental floor under a theoretical framework that changed the way we think about structure and reactivity.

Why was Knox not at a university like Harvard or Stanford? He was Black and there were few, if any, academic positions for Black people at elite universities in mid-20th century America. Of course I knew nothing about chemistry and worked essentially as Knox’s dishwasher and gopher. Later, I told my classes, when I talked about Knox, that washing Knox’s dishes was probably the highlight of my chemical career.

Knox didn’t teach me chemistry; that came later. What he did do was much more important. He showed me by example his deep passion for knowledge, a passion for answering questions about how nature works. I learned that lesson and did my best over a 60-year career to emulate Knox’s intensity. To a very real extent I owe my professional life to his example. How to pay that unpayable debt? I couldn’t thank him directly — he died young — but I could try to “pay it forward” and to do what an individual could do to make the playing field a bit more level.

Some things were easy — every year I talked about Knox and his contributions, and I explained explicitly how race limited his professional possibilities. I took special care to encourage and enable students of color — to do for them some of what Knox had done for me.

Let me be clear: that does not mean going easy or grading differently. But when a student showed ability and desire, I made sure they were aware of future opportunities and were not reluctant to take the next steps. Chemistry is still largely a white, male world and joining it can be intimidating. I didn’t want to lose the next Knox.

Isn’t it a zero-sum game? Might not my encouragement prompt a student or instructor to raise a grade from B to A and thus negatively affect another student? No, there is a simple way to avoid that. Do not curve your grades. If you fit your grades to some curve, then one person’s success can diminish another. But if an 82 is always an A no matter how many there are, such is not the case. Raising one person’s grade cannot lower another’s.

But I have to admit that critics of affirmative action do make one reasonable point. In selecting a class, attention to race might have negative consequences for some. In choosing among equals for teaching assistants, if I tilt toward diversity, is that fair? We’ll leave aside the hypocrisy of seeing legacies and athletes as worthy of special treatment while paying attention to diversity is proscribed. As long as the applicants are truly equally qualified, the greater good demands we continue to try to make that playing field more level and together reap the benefits of living in a multicultural society.

Despite what Roberts and his five colleagues claim, the field is not yet level. Sixty years of affirmative action have helped. Abandoning the effort before the job is done is a mistake.

Maitland Jones Jr. taught at Princeton University from 1964 to 2007 and at New York University from 2007 to 2015.