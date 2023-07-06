Many woes overlooked in Mass. health care’s top ranking

Too many Bay State residents have health care experiences that are frustrating at best and dangerous at worst, as detailed in a front-page story in March about months-long waits to see a doctor. We lose perspective by declaring victory, characterizing the state as a health care winner when so many here are losing.

The article also fails to mention that Massachusetts ranked 44th in the nation on avoidable hospital use and cost, losing ground since 2007 when it ranked 35th. This worsening is a predictable consequence of our hospital-centric state and its persistent underinvestment in social, public health, and medical services that keep people healthy and out of the hospital. The primary care dashboard released recently by Massachusetts Health Quality Partners and the Center for Health Information and Analysis gives a more illuminating view of how the Massachusetts health care system is performing and what residents are experiencing.

We will never be a truly high-performing state without a sufficiently funded commitment to robust primary care, behavioral health care, and community health centers. We have serious work to do before we congratulate ourselves.

Barbra G. Rabson

President and CEO

Massachusetts Health Quality Partners

Brighton

Dr. Stephen A. Martin

Professor, department of family medicine and community health

UMass Chan Medical School

Worcester

Martin is also on staff at the Barre Family Health Center in Barre.