Think hard about what you give up by sharing your DNA

What García refers to here are merely paper-thin assurances from the private companies running these DNA databases that they will share sensitive and potentially incriminating information with law enforcement agencies only in certain cases, and only then with explicit user consent. What this ignores is that both private corporations and government agencies frequently mishandle personal information in violation of their own policies — or change those policies later. No state or federal law currently prevents this.

I read Marcela García’s recent column about DNA sharing with dismay ( “Sharing your genetic data to solve crime,” Opinion, June 27). She granted that “no one thinks that genetic genealogy should exist without having guardrails in place,” but then wrote that “it appears as though they already are.” This is misleading.

Guardrails are not strong enough to protect people and their families

What’s more, the consent form provided by the Middlesex district attorney’s office for its proposed “DNA Drive” is woefully inadequate. It makes no mention of the fact that by agreeing to let law enforcement access your data, you are potentially incriminating yourself and your family members.

If it’s true that everyone wants guardrails in place, then let’s act like it. We should hold off on future “DNA drives” until we have real legal protections against abuse.

Derege B. Demissie

Cambridge

The writer is a criminal defense attorney and past president of the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.





What good is consent if risks of opting in aren’t fully explained?

Marcela García assures us that people submitting their DNA to databases such as FamilyTree DNA and GEDMatch have little to fear. After all, they must consent before police and other agencies of law enforcement are allowed to view their DNA for criminal investigations. But how meaningful can that consent really be if the risks are not fully explained?

There’s a reason police are supposed to tell whoever they arrest that “anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.” In some ways, volunteering your DNA carries a greater risk of self-incrimination than an ill-advised comment to an arresting officer because it implicates both you and your relatives — including those who have yet to be born — in countless future police investigations.

If the consent form for submitting one’s DNA said something like “you agree that your genetic information can and will be used against you and all living and future blood relatives in perpetuity in a potentially limitless series of court cases,” I’d wager the number of sign-ups would dip a little. Let’s have proper informed consent, shall we?

Holly Gunner

Needham

The writer is a member of the board of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts. The views expressed here are her own.