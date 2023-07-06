For prisoners, the power of writing

Much of the creative output of these famous inmates is on display through Aug. 11 in “Sentences,” an exhibition on prison writing at Harvard’s Houghton Library. “It’s a genre of literature that goes back centuries and touches all cultures,” said librarian Peter X. Accardo, who curated the exhibition. Accardo said the inspiration for the show came when he was himself confined — to a hospital bed — and read “The Consolation of Philosophy,” written by Boethius around 524 AD as he awaited death in a Roman prison. The Houghton exhibition includes a 15th-century illuminated manuscript of the text, with a gilded page showing Boethius in conversation with Lady Philosophy.

What do Malcolm X, Oscar Wilde, and the 6th-century Roman senator Boethius have in common? They all wrote some of their best work from prison. Nobel Prize recipient Wole Soyinka spent 22 months in a Nigerian jail, scribbling on cigarette wrappers and in between the lines of other printed books when he could get them. Wilde wrote “De Profundis ,” an impassioned 55,000-word letter, in 1897 while serving a two-year sentence for “gross indecency.” Sir Walter Raleigh, convicted of heresy, spent 13 years in the Tower of London, consoling himself with books and writing his unfinished “Historie of the World” before he was beheaded in 1618.

Writing done in prison by 6th-century Roman senator Boethius.

But writing needn’t be quite so lofty to benefit people in prison. The very act of expression can free the mind, if not the body. “In the wasteland of boredom and absence that is incarceration, it’s something to be devoted to that’s powerful and productive,” Helen Elaine Lee, an author and MIT professor who has volunteered in Massachusetts prison writing programs for over 15 years, said in an interview. Writing, she said, “is an assertion of humanity and abundance” that can counteract the lack of privacy, choice, and respect that comes with life behind bars. (Several years ago, Lee helped establish the Prison Creative Writing Program at the New England chapter of the writers’ organization PEN, which I participated in briefly.)

One living example of the healing power of writing is Sam Williams, who served 14 years in various Massachusetts prisons, beginning when he was a teenager in the 1980s. In an interview, Williams said he applied four times to be accepted into an education program offered at MCI-Norfolk through Boston University, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree while in prison. “I think writing and art and improv, all those creative arts, are so complementary to the overall healing process,” he said.

Williams was inspired to try writing by the example of Malcolm X, who was imprisoned for robbery in the 1940s in the Norfolk Prison Colony (now MCI-Norfolk), known at the time for its focus on rehabilitation. There, he read extensively and joined the prison debating society. Just as Malcolm did, Williams has copied out every definition in Webster’s dictionary. “I was trying to develop a vocabulary that would let me have better control of my life,” Williams said.

Williams knows how writing can help heal deep psychic injuries that often lead to violence. His first poem, called “The Long Goodbye,” is a conversation with his absent father, who abandoned him as an infant. “When I wrote the poem I cried for several hours afterward,” he said. Out of prison for 27 years, Williams is a doting father and executive director of Concord Prison Outreach, which offers programs in vocational skills, personal growth, and the arts for inmates and their families statewide.

And consider Reginald Dwayne Betts. In 1996, at age 16, Betts was charged with six felonies related to a carjacking in Connecticut and tried as an adult. He spent the next eight years in at least five different prisons, hungrily reading and writing poetry. Today he is a graduate of Yale Law School, a MacArthur “genius,” and founder of Freedom Reads, an organization that plans to build libraries inside 1,000 prisons and juvenile detention centers around the country. Fittingly, the first library was installed in 2021 at MCI-Norfolk, in what was believed to have been Malcolm X’s prison cell. “I think that books profoundly transformed my life,” Betts said on a podcast last year. “Freedom begins with a book.”

The state Department of Correction’s offerings of these therapeutic writing programs have been spotty at best, and making them more widely available would be a wise investment. Not every convict will transform their lives through writing, of course. But for those who find that the written word is a potent vehicle for deep reflection, accepting responsibility, and overcoming history, a sentence can be a liberation.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.