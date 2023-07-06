Introducing Globe Opinion’s new podcast, ‘Say More,’ with Shirley Leung

Hi, everyone. I want to tell you about another podcast I think you’ll like. It’s called “Say More,” from Boston Globe Opinion, and it launches July 20.

As host of “Say More,” I’ll talk to the doers and thinkers behind the biggest ideas and debates of our time. Like, will artificial intelligence make humans obsolete? Can giving cash to low-income families bring stability to their lives? Is the United States already in a cold war with China?