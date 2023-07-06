Rare butterfly caterpillar spotted in Western Mass, officials say

The frosted elfin butterfly , officials said, is designated as a species of special concern in Massachusetts, where they can only be found at about two dozen sites.

In a statement Monday, MassWildlife said the frosted elfin caterpillar was recently discovered at the Montague Plains Wildlife Management Area, about one mile from the nearest known population.

State officials this week announced the discovery of a rare frosted elfin caterpillar in Western Massachusetts, suggesting decades of painstaking work to protect the butterfly species in the area have started to pay dividends.

The small, brown butterflies only lay eggs on sundial lupine and yellow wild indigo plants, according to the statement, which said MassWildlife faced a daunting task to protect the species when it first acquired the bulk of the Montague area in 1999.

At the time, the release said, decades of agricultural plowing and abandonment, along with wildfire suppression, had vastly inhibited the unique characteristics of the pine barrens habitat that allows the elfin to thrive and spread its wings.

Only a few scattered patches of unplowed land contained remnants of a more diverse habitat and native plants, officials said. But MassWildlife set to work, with biologists locating a few small remnants of sundial lupine on the grounds and adjusting management actions to bolster lupine growth, the statement said.

Staff also collected seeds from lupine and from little bluestem grass in the area and worked to expand existing patches of the native plants, the statement said. Thanks to the restoration work, the original quarter-acre remnant of little bluestem near one lupine patch has since ballooned to nearly 20 acres, per the statement.

“The unique barrens habitat at Montague Plains WMA is considered regionally and globally rare, making our restoration efforts at this site especially important for rare animals and plants that require this special habitat type,” said Brian Hawthorne, MassWildlife’s habitat program manager, in the statement.

A number of other species are benefitting from the growth of lupine and other plants in the area, including rare moths, butterflies, native bees, and reptiles such as the eastern hognose snake and eastern box turtle, according to MassWildlife.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.