Massachusetts has vast solar potential, according to new state report

The analysis by the state Department of Energy Resources, released Thursday morning, found enough accessible land and other surfaces such as rooftops and parking lot canopies to support some 52 gigawatts of solar — more than twice what the state’s climate plan calls for by 2050. The amount could be many times greater — as much as 18 times what the climate plan calls for — if sites that have potential downsides such as adverse environmental impacts are considered, the analysis found.

A new detailed analysis of available surfaces in Massachusetts concludes that the state has much more room to expand solar energy than previously believed, appearing to dispel long-held concerns that the state might be too densely developed to meet its solar energy commitments without major disturbances to forests, wetlands and other environmentally important resources.

The conclusions come as a relief to clean energy advocates who have worried that shortages of available space could severely hamper state solar energy plans, considered critical to meeting overall climate goals. And they appear to give the state much more leeway to be selective about how and where to develop solar in coming years, allowing it to avoid controversial developments that could get bogged down in legal disputes and slow its efforts.

“The study shows we can site solar strategically to balance our land use and environmental justice priorities while meeting our solar and emissions reduction targets,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement.

The state launched on the analysis following the release of climate plans that found Massachusetts would require between 27 and 34 gigawatts of solar — in addition to vast amounts of wind and hydroelectric energy, as well as battery storage — to reach its 2050 goal of net-zero carbon emissions. The goal was to determine not only how much solar was feasible, but also to identify which swaths of land were best suited for solar. There are currently 3 gigawatts of solar installed and operating in Massachusetts, according to the state.

There has long been tension about the best place to locate solar. Solar developers have sought to build larger, utility-scale projects but some clean energy advocates say those can be fraught with environmental problems, favoring instead to prioritize putting solar atop so-called disturbed environments—rooftops, parking lots where canopies can be built to offer shade and mount solar, and land that is also being used for something else, like the side of a highway.

A new mapping tool also released by the state Thursday will allow planners and policymakers to plug in an address and see what its solar prospects are. The tool will allow for more intentional decisions about where to site solar moving forward, according to Michelle Manion, vice president of policy of advocacy at Massachusetts Audubon Society, who was a technical advisor on the state analysis. “This shows that we’ve got plenty of space to meet the ambitious targets of the climate plan without really having big impacts on natural resources, carbon, biodiversity, clean water, and so forth,” she said.

For the analysis, a contractor commissioned by the state Department of Energy Resources rated each parcel of land in the state, based on property tax assessor records and rated them according to factors including the potential impact on the environment and the proximity of electrical infrastructure.

The 52 gigawatts identified as top-rated all received an “A” grade in each of those categories, but the report found that another 100 gigawatts was considered “highly suitable,” meaning it scored only “A”s and “B”s.

Jessica Robertson, director of policy for New England at New Leaf, a clean energy developer, and a technical advisor on the state analysis, said she could see it being used to develop policies that have both carrots and sticks for communities. The state already knew how much solar it needed to reach net-zero by 2050, she said. Now that it knows the best places to put it, the state can develop policies to help speed up the pace that it gets built.

The big take-away of the report, said Jeremy McDiarmid, of Advanced Energy United, is that there’s plenty of places to responsibly develop solar in Massachusetts. “We just need the policy to get it done,” he said.

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shankman.