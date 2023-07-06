Two Worcester beaches reopen after high E. coli levels cause closure

Shore Park Beach and Coes Pond Beach in Worcester reopened Thursday following a day-long closure because of high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water, according to a statement from the city.

Testing Thursday showed the bacteria levels in Indian Lake and Coes Reservoir were safe to swim in, the city said.

Exposure to some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, respiratory illness, or pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.