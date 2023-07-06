Boston will have a men’s professional flag football team starting next spring

A home venue is still to be pinned down, according to AFFL founder and CEO Jeff Lewis, but the target audience is well-defined.

Led by a group of unnamed owners with “a lot of roots in Boston,” Boston will join Las Vegas, Dallas, Nashville, and two more cities in the American Flag Football League’s fledgling 16-game season.

“Our focus is really on younger people,” Lewis said on Thursday. “It’s really the sport of millennials, it’s a sport of kids, and so we are going to be pushing really hard to have kids that are playing flag, kids who are playing tackle, kids who are playing 7 on 7, and people that are sports fans who are looking for the new thing.”

Advertisement

The game itself — 7 on 7, four 15-minute quarters, 100-yard field, blitzing — won’t be completely foreign to tackle football fans.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Blocking is a no-no, with a rush count of two seconds, or four seconds for the quarterback to release the ball if there’s no rush. Without pads and, especially, helmets, players’ faces will be seen, plus there should be far less pain and fewer injury timeouts with the mostly contact-free play.

A women’s league will begin play in 2025, with the under-90-minute games to be scheduled as part of doubleheaders with the men.

At a time when there’s understandable concern over the concussion risks of tackle football, the supply chain of players could be robust.

“These players, they love competition, but the fact that they know they’re not going to get beaten around is something that they liked very much,” said Lewis. “When Danny Wuerffel, the former Heisman Trophy winner, played in our tournament, he called me after one of his games and said, ‘Jeff, this morning I realized something is missing from your sport.’ I said, ‘What’s that, Danny?’ He said, ‘Pain.’ ”

Advertisement

Matt Bailey, who played Pop Warner growing up in Braintree and finished his tackle football career at Weymouth High School, will coach the Boston team. He believes an audience awaits flag football in this region.

“Right now, flag football in New England is so big, there are so many teams and leagues, I think there was just a tournament a couple of weeks ago, where they had well over 100 youth teams,” said Bailey. “The need to want to play the sport, and parents who want to get kids into a sport that isn’t physical but still exciting to watch, I think people are going to really take to it. I think the kids are going to love coming to the games and watching these professional athletes play the game that they play.

“Flag football is growing at a rapid rate. I think it’s really going to start taking over, some, and become a mainstream sport eventually.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.