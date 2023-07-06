Cam Matthews leads the way for MIAA in Boston Lax All-American game vs. ISL

In the second such meeting between ISL and MIAA players in the Boston Lax All-American game, the MIAA struck back for a 13-9 victory at Babson’s MacDowell Field on a scorching Thursday evening, overcoming an early four-goal deficit to tie the series at one apiece.

WELLESLEY — Too much of a talent gap? Tell that to an MIAA All-American at your own peril.

Acton-Boxboro’s Cam Matthews rears back to score one of his four goals during the second half of the Boston Lax All-American boys' lacrosse game between public school players from the MIAA and prep school players from the Independent School League. Matthews led the MIAA to a 13-9 victory Thursday at Babson College.

The MIAA pulled even on the strength of an MVP performance from a public school player, Acton-Boxborough’s Cam Matthews, who struck for four goals to lead all scorers — including two in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal.

Advertisement

“It’s cool, it sets the tone,” said Matthews, who’ll play collegiately at St. Lawrence. “It’s an honor, it’s a lot of fun, and it’s a great game. It’s good for the state to spread the game of lacrosse.”

Matthews also scored twice in the second quarter, following up goals from Joseph Mikaelian (Longmeadow/Bentley) and Robbie Granara (Reading/UMass) to make it a 5-all score at the half.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Jimmy Ayers, a three-time state champion at St. John’s Prep who’ll play at Johns Hopkins, alternated playing lead for the MIAA in the third quarter with Will Emsing, a three-time state runner-up from BC High who’ll play at Tufts. The Catholic Conference foes scored twice each, the lead swelling to as many as six goals for the MIAA after losing last year’s contest by such a margin, 16-10.

Sharp goaltending from the MIAA was persistent throughout the second half, starting with two-time state champion Ryan Daly (Norwell/Vermont) in the third with four saves and then seven more from BC High’s Andrew Toland, who’ll play both lacrosse and football at Bates.

“It’s a lot of fun to get back out here with my teammates,” said Toland, one of six BC High representatives in the game. “It feels great to get the win.”

Advertisement

For his efforts over the final 15 minutes, Toland was named the goaltender of the game.

Pearse MacDonald (Governor’s Academy/Penn) had two goals for the ISL.