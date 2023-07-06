Celtics make it official, sign rookie Jordan Walsh and veteran Oshae Brissett

The Celtics on Thursday announced that they have officially signed rookie second-round pick Jordan Walsh and veteran forward Oshae Brissett.

Walsh, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Arkansas who was chosen with the 38th pick of last month’s draft, has agreed to a four-year deal using the new second-round pick exception, according to a league source. The final season will be a team option. Walsh will make his Celtics debut at the NBA’s Las Vegas summer league this weekend.