Celtics make it official, sign rookie Jordan Walsh and veteran Oshae Brissett

The Celtics on Thursday announced that they have officially signed rookie second-round pick Jordan Walsh and veteran forward Oshae Brissett.
Walsh, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Arkansas who was chosen with the 38th pick of last month’s draft, has agreed to a four-year deal using the new second-round pick exception, according to a league source. The final season will be a team option. Walsh will make his Celtics debut at the NBA’s Las Vegas summer league this weekend.
Last week the Celtics agreed to a two-year minimum-salary deal with Brissett, with the second year a player option. The forward averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Pacers last season.
The Celtics are expected to complete their two-year deal with point guard Dalano Banton in the coming days.
