Meet the Celtics’ summer league roster of high-flyers, skilled scorers and agile playmakers

The Celtics’ roster includes the team’s lone draft choice this season, past selections who have impressed in the G League, and a host of intriguing prospects looking to build on momentum or find a fresh start. Learn more about each player on the roster below:

The NBA Summer League is underway, with the Celtics’ squad tipping off Saturday against the Miami Heat in Las Vegas. The matchup between the two Eastern Conference finalists will likely be overshadowed by the debut of Victor Wembanyama and other top 2023 draft picks, but there are still reasons for Boston fans to tune in.

The 2022 second-round pick from Alabama led the summer league in assists last season before shining in the G League with the Maine Celtics. After averaging 12.5 points, 8.7 assists and 2.9 turnovers per game in Maine, Davison will look to impress with his playmaking and high-flying athleticism in Vegas once again this summer. He made 12 appearances in Boston last season.

Kamar Baldwin, G, 6-1, 190

The four-year starter at Butler played two years overseas before signing with the Maine Celtics in October. Baldwin will make his first summer league appearance after averaging nearly 15 points and six assists per game in 31 appearances last season.

Jordan Walsh, F, 6-7 , 205

The Celtics’ lone selection in this year’s draft will look to impress with his defensive versatility and intensity, the key attributes he could bring to Boston’s rotation following the departure of Marcus Smart. The No. 38 overall pick from Arkansas shot 27.8 percent from 3-point range this year, including 34.4 percent in his final 19 college games.

Jordan Walsh has already done community work in Boston, and he'll try to make a case that his energy and defense warrants a spot in the Celtics' rotation right away. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Jay Scrubb, G, 6-5, 220

The 2020 second-rounder spent most of last season with the Lakeland Magic while on a two-contract with Orlando. He put up 22.3 points per game, eighth in the G League, while shooting 45.4 percent from the field.

Mychal Mulder, G, 6-3, 195

The former Kentucky guard has played 84 NBA games over the last four seasons, including 67 games for Golden State from 2019-21. He spent the entirety of last season with the Sioux City Skyforce, the Heat’s G League affiliate, where he averaged over 17 points per game.

Justin Bean, F, 6-7, 210

Vincent Valerio-Bodon, F, 6-9, 200

An agile, lanky swingman capable of running the floor, Valerio went undrafted in June despite being projected as a second-round pick. Born in the Dominican Republic, he averaged eight points per game for Sopron KC in Hungary last season, shooting 41 percent from 3-point range and 88 percent from the free throw lines.

Sam Griesel, F, 6-6, 220

Griesel transferred to Nebraska last season after four years at South Dakota State, returning to his hometown of Lincoln. He averaged 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game on 44.3 percent shooting for the Cornhuskers.

Olek Balcerowski, C, 7-1, 230

The Polish native was the youngest player at the 2019 FIBA World Championships at age 18. After going undrafted in 2022, Balcerowski had 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game last season for Gran Canaria in Spain.

Udoka Azubuike, C, 6-10, 280

A four-year starter at Kansas, the native of Lagos, Nigeria, was taken No. 27 overall by the Jazz in 2020. He’ll look for a fresh start after three years in Utah, where he averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 68 career games.

Reggie Kissoonlal, C, 7-0. 225

Kissoonlal joined the Maine Celtics last season after impressing as the top shot blocker, as well as a top-five scorer and rebounder, in the Danish Basketligaen. A former guard for Northwestern State before moving to NAIA Marian in Indianapolis, the 27-year-old averaged 5.1 points in 10.6 minutes per game in Maine, shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Justin Champagnie, F, 6-6, 200

Boston signed the Pitt Product in April after he spent parts of the past two seasons with the Raptors. The 22-year-old has averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on 52 percent shooting in the G League.

Dalano Banton, G, 6-7, 204

Drafted in the second round by his hometown Raptors in 2021, Banton agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics on Monday, with the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reporting that the second year of that contract is a team option. The 23-year-old, who attended the MacDuffie School in Granby and Redemption Christian Academy in Northfield, averaged 3.7 points in 10.3 minutes per game over two seasons in Toronto.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @McKennaGregjed.