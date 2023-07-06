Every Sun starter scores 14-plus points to silence Storm

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 16 points and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Seattle Storm, 93-73, on Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Connecticut scored 24 of the opening 28 points behind a combined 8-of-8 shooting by Bonner and Thomas. The Sun tied a franchise record with 11 assists in the first quarter.

The Sun led 57-24 at the break for the largest halftime lead by any WNBA team this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Four Connecticut players were in double figures, including Thomas with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Bonner made all three of her 3-point attempts in the first half and Connecticut made 7 of 9.