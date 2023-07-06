Fenway Park pickleball competition to draw nation’s top players next week

A field of eight women and men drawn from the top echelon of professional pickleball will compete in a nationally televised exhibition next week at Fenway Park.
The “Ballpark Series” pickleball palooza will mark the first pro pickleball exhibition in the City of Boston and the first in a major-league ballpark. There will also be a tournament featuring 500-plus amateurs and more than 1,500 players who have reserved playing time on the dozen pickleball courts to be placed across the outfield.
“The reaction and response to this has been what we anticipated,” said Mike Dee, chairman of Pickle4, which added an extra day of court rentals for the event which runs through Sunday. “We’re pretty fired up about it.”
Reigning US Open singles champions Hunter Johnson and Parris Todd, who is also the reigning women’s doubles and mixed doubles champion, will play at Fenway. Simone Jardim and Andrei Daescu, reigning US Open doubles champions, top-ranked professionals JW Johnson and Jorja Johnson, and professionals Rob Nunnery and Milan Rane will also participate.
The singles competition begins at 3 p.m. Friday. CBS Sports Network will air competition live from 7 to 9 p.m. The doubles competitions, which begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, will air live from 1 to 4 p.m.
All-day tickets cost $20. Stoughton-based Franklin Sports, along with the US Virgin Islands Ministry of Tourism, are presenting sponsors.
A few court rentals remain available to the general public. Ticket and court rental information can be found at redsox.com/pickleball.
A similar professional exhibition, amateur tournament, and court rental event will be held in San Francisco’s Oracle Park the following weekend.
