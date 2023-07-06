Fenway Park pickleball competition to draw nation’s top players next week

A field of eight women and men drawn from the top echelon of professional pickleball will compete in a nationally televised exhibition next week at Fenway Park.

The “Ballpark Series” pickleball palooza will mark the first pro pickleball exhibition in the City of Boston and the first in a major-league ballpark. There will also be a tournament featuring 500-plus amateurs and more than 1,500 players who have reserved playing time on the dozen pickleball courts to be placed across the outfield.

“The reaction and response to this has been what we anticipated,” said Mike Dee, chairman of Pickle4, which added an extra day of court rentals for the event which runs through Sunday. “We’re pretty fired up about it.”