Javier Báez sparks Tigers’ offense in resounding shutout of A’s

“This was a good bounce-back from the boys,” Marisnick said. “I think we did a good job of sticking to an approach, which let us grind out some at-bats,”

Jake Marisnick homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who pitched their fifth shutout of the season.

Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning, All-Star Michael Lorenzen combined with three relievers on a four-hitter and the Tigers routed the Athletics, 9-0, Thursday at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Oakland has been blanked 10 times and was held to four hits or fewer for the 16th time.

Lorenzen (3-6) allowed three hits in five innings, struck out four and walked none, throwing only 60 pitches.

“This felt good,” he said. “I’ve been working a lot of pitching with two strikes — trying not to throw the ball down the middle — and that was good today.”

Tyler Holton, Brendan White and Chasen Shreve followed.

“We felt pretty good with a 7-0 lead, and we wanted to send Michael off to Seattle on a good note,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “We had a rested bullpen for what seems like the first time all year, and their lineup worked well for us to get him out of the game.”

Hinch also rested Báez for the last two innings on an afternoon with a gametime temperature of 83.

“He got on base four times, including a walk, so that was his reward,” Hinch said. “It was hot out there — that’s as bad as it has been all season.”

Oakland had won four of five, outscoring the Tigers, 13-3, in the first two games of the series. The A’s are 31-6 (.838) against Detriot since the start of the 2017 season, including 19-3 at Comerica Park. At 25-64 overall this year, Oakland is on pace to finish 46-116, the most losses since the 2003 Tigers went 43-119.

The A’s will next head to Boston to open a three-game weekend series against the Red Sox Friday night at Fenway Park.

Rookie Hogan Harris (2-3) allowed a career-high seven runs, eight hits and four walks in 4⅔ innings.

“He pounded the strike zone and they hit him,” said A’s manager Mark Kotsay. “They had a really good approach and he just couldn’t get the strikeouts or the ground balls that he needed.”

Detroit boosted its lead to 4-0 in the third on Kerry Carpenter’s RBI single and Jonathan Schoop’s sacrifice fly.

Zack Short and Marisnek opened the fourth with back-to-back doubles, and Matt Vierling’s RBI single opened a six-run lead.

Marisnek homered in the sixth off Rico Garcia, Marisnick’s second home run this season.

Nick Senzel’s does damage with glove, bat for Reds

On the heels of his game-saving leaping catch at the right field fence that robbed CJ Abrams of a likely game-winning RBI hit in the bottom of the ninth, Nick Senzel slugged a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning for the Reds’ fifth consecutive win — their eighth in the past nine games — in a 5-4 triumph over the host Nationals.

The first-place Reds, now 10 games over .500 at 49-39, secured its league-leading 32nd come-from-behind win. Joey Votto lined a tying RBI single to right field that tied it, 3-3, in the ninth inning.

Righthanded reliever Tony Santillan picked up the win after he entered the game in the ninth and threw a scoreless inning of one-hit relief. Righthander Alexis Diaz earned his 25th save of the season after allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout in the 10th inning, inducing Keibert Ruiz to line out to center for the game-ending out.

Victor Caratini delivers crowning blow for Brewers vs. Cubs

Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run off Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning, and the Brewers recovered from a blown three-run lead to beat the Cubs, 6-5. and gain a split of their four-game series in Milwaukee.

Cody Bellinger was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cubs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and raising his average to .298.

Milwaukee led 4-1 in the sixth inning and 5-3 in the eighth before Yan Gomes’ two-run homer off J.C. Mejía. Caratini, who played for the Cubs from 2017-20, homered on a Fulmer changeup.

Guardians place RHP Cal Quantrill on IL

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill has returned to the injured list with shoulder inflammation after getting banged around in his last two outings. Quantrill was placed on the 15-day IL by the Guardians, who have spent much of the season juggling their starting rotation due to injuries. Quantrill missed 26 games earlier with shoulder issues . . . The White Sox placed righthander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. The White Sox also recalled righthander Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte. Jimmy Lambert, another righthander, was added to the roster as the 27th player for the team’s doubleheader against Toronto. Kelly surrendered Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays’ 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Wednesday night’s matchup was postponed by rain. Manager Pedro Grifol says Kelly’s elbow issue surfaced after his outing in the series opener . . . Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list with left oblique discomfort. Altuve sat out the last two games after he was injured during batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Houston general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday the team didn’t believe the injury was serious but he didn’t expect him back before next week’s All-Star break. The move is retroactive to Tuesday. Altuve missed four games in early June with a right oblique injury . . . Pete Stendel, the YES Network cameraman who was hit in the head by an errant throw by Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, was diagnosed with an orbital fracture of his eye socket and was home resting, the network said in a statement. Stendel was positioned right next to the Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side when he was struck by Henderson’s hurried throw in a bid to turn a double play in the fifth inning of Baltimore’s 6-3 win.