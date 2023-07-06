Celtics expect to reach agreement with Jaylen Brown, but don’t intend to enter chase for Damian Lillard

But the Celtics are not shopping their All-NBA forward. They do not intend to make a low-ball offer to him. There have just been other matters for Brown’s camp and the Celtics to handle first. Sure, there will be some negotiations regarding incentives, but league sources continue to insist that Brown and the Celtics will eventually agree on a super-max deal. Sources said the sides are expected to talk during the Las Vegas summer league, which begins Friday.

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown was eligible to agree to a five-year, $295 million super-max extension starting at 12:01 a.m. on July 1. Since then, less-accomplished stars such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Desmond Bane have agreed to lucrative five-year extensions, and there has been silence surrounding Brown.

Advertisement

▪ President of basketball operations Brad Stevens is gradually restocking the Celtics’ cupboard of assets. Over the last few weeks, he has added the Warriors’ 2024 first-round pick, six future second-round picks, and a 2025 second-round pick swap with the Mavericks. The Celtics also own all of their future first-round picks, with the Spurs holding rights to a potential 2028 pick swap.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

No, the Celtics do not have a plan to start a youth movement centered on draft picks. This capital will eventually serve as currency in a larger deal, with the Celtics well-positioned for a seismic strike, league sources said. The spree of recent activity has bred speculation that they could be staking out their big move right now, but a league source said that appears unlikely.

▪ Along those lines, the Celtics have no intention of entering the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, according to league sources. Things can change suddenly, of course. Maybe Boston gets pulled in as a third team in a deal. But the Celtics are not pursuing the Trail Blazers star, whose trade request has become the story of the NBA offseason.

Advertisement

▪ Since last fall, when Grant Williams and the Celtics were unable to come to terms on a contract extension, Boston’s brass insisted publicly and privately that Williams remained a part of the franchise’s long-term plan, even after he slipped out of coach Joe Mazzulla’s playoff rotation. As a restricted free agent, the Celtics would have had the opportunity to match any offer Williams received from another team.

So, what changed that led the Celtics to complete a sign-and-trade that will send Williams to the Mavericks after he agreed to a four-year, $54 million deal with Dallas on Wednesday?

More than anything, sources said, the Celtics never expected to acquire a 7-foot-3-inchformer All-Star in Kristaps Porzingis, whose arrival would further reduce Williams’s role. Williams and his camp made it clear that he just wanted an opportunity to play, and sources said Stevens considered that when essentially allowing Williams to move on.

Sure, there are financial considerations, too. The Celtics’ luxury-tax bill would have ballooned by about $40 million this season if they had retained Williams, and they would have careened past the salary cap’s new “second apron” that puts further roster-building restrictions in place. Ownership is prepared to pay up to build a title team, but in this case, sources said, the Celtics decided the bang for the buck was not sufficient for a player whose role would be undefined.

▪ So, what now? The Celtics have two open roster spots. One could go to second-round pick Jordan Walsh, and a new opening could eventually be created with forward Justin Champagnie’s non-guaranteed deal for next season.

Advertisement

Boston also received a trade exception worth about $7 million in the Williams sign-and-trade that could be somewhat useful down the road. The list of compelling free agents is relatively sparse. Maybe the team eventually looks to bring back Blake Griffin or former Celtics wing Javonte Green.

▪ Leadership and toughness can be hard to quantify, but there is no question that the departures of Williams and Marcus Smart have left a void in those areas. Al Horford can be this team’s steady hand, but he has always felt more like a father figure than a fiery enforcer.

There was a sense within the organization that stars Jayson Tatum and Brown sometimes deferred to Smart in big moments, and that his departure now leaves no question about who should be guiding this team. Tatum and Brown will be pushed even further into the spotlight, and the Celtics believe they’re ready for any new responsibilities.

▪ Tatum keeps a pretty tight circle, and Williams was probably his closest friend on the team. Over the past two years the Celtics have gone out of their way to appease their franchise cornerstone however they can, and the Williams move appears to run counter to that. But one league source said Wednesday that Tatum understood the decision and is primarily focused on the construction of a championship-level roster around him.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.