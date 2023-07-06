Celtics guard Payton Pritchard pops the question to Emma MacDonald

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard recently popped the question to his girlfriend of six months, Emma MacDonald, on a Cape Cod beach, MacDonald revealed on her Instagram.
The post, captioned “A love for a lifetime,” got more than 170,000 likes and 1,400 comments in three days.
MacDonald, host of the “Love Ya, Bye” podcast, and Pritchard started dating in early 2023 and took a trip to Cape Cod on May 31, according to an Instagram post by Pritchard.
A series of gorgeous beachfront photos, reportedly shot by Chase McCann, captured the couple’s emotional moment.
MacDonald, clad in a silky black sundress, covers her face in apparent surprise in the first photo, which shows Pritchard down on one knee. Additional photos show the duo hugging and celebrating with full champagne flutes. And of course, the bride-to-be’s sparkly engagement ring gets a photo all its own.
