Celtics guard Payton Pritchard pops the question to Emma MacDonald

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard recently popped the question to his girlfriend of six months, Emma MacDonald, on a Cape Cod beach, MacDonald revealed on her Instagram.

The post, captioned “A love for a lifetime,” got more than 170,000 likes and 1,400 comments in three days.

MacDonald, host of the “Love Ya, Bye” podcast, and Pritchard started dating in early 2023 and took a trip to Cape Cod on May 31, according to an Instagram post by Pritchard.